Pokémon Center Launches Espeon Purple Sweater for 30th Anniversary

The official Pokémon Center releases an extra-adorable Espeon crew neck sweater for the 2026 holiday collection. Priced at $59.99, this exclusive Gen 2 merchandise celebrates the iconic Psychic-type creature.

The official Pokémon Center has introduced a new Espeon Purple Crew Neck Sweater as part of its 2026 holiday collection. This release capitalizes on the enduring popularity of Espeon, one of the most iconic Psychic-type Pokémon from Generation 2. The franchise has celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, and the Eeveelution remains a central figure in major marketing campaigns and merchandise lines. The sweater offers fans a way to showcase their affinity for the Gen 2 favorite while preparing for the winter season with officially licensed apparel.

Espeon Purple Sweater Product Details

The Espeon Purple Crew Neck Sweater is available exclusively through the Pokémon Center online store. It is priced at $59.99, though this cost excludes applicable taxes. The garment features an extra-large and extra-adorable illustration of Espeon standing in a field of grass on the front. Additionally, a Poké Ball patch is sewn onto the back of the sweater. The official description notes that the item allows wearers to battle winter breezes and blizzards in comfort with the help of a Pokémon friend. The design closely mimics the distinct purple coloration of the Espeon character.

Also read Pokémon Center Holiday 2026 Features Exclusive Charizard Red & Green Cardigan

Sizing Options And Shipping Costs

Customers can order the Espeon sweater in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. As of the current release, none of these sizes are sold out. The Pokémon Center offers free shipping on any orders that exceed $20. This shipping promotion applies to Standard Shipping, ensuring that buyers do not incur additional delivery fees as long as they meet the minimum order threshold. The free shipping benefit makes the $59.99 sweater an even more attractive purchase for international and domestic collectors alike.

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Espeon Merchandise And Holiday Collection

This sweater joins a broader selection of holiday-themed items released by the Pokémon Center this year. The company is heavily featuring Espeon and its counterpart Umbreon on official products more frequently than most other Pokémon from any generation. In addition to the sweater, the 2026 holiday collection includes a cute new Espeon ornament. Previous Halloween merchandise also featured the Gen 2 favorites, highlighting their consistent presence in seasonal promotional events. The brand leverages the strong emotional connection fans have with these creatures to drive sales during major shopping periods.

Winter Apparel And Franchise Milestones

Beyond Espeon, the Pokémon Center is offering winter and holiday-themed sweaters for several other Pokémon. The lineup includes designs for Glaceon, Mew, Charizard, Vulpix, and Growlithe. For fans preferring different styles, a Psyduck sweater vest is also available this year. This extensive range of apparel supports the broader 30th anniversary celebrations of the Pokémon franchise. Created by Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori and launched by Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures in 1996, Pokémon remains one of the highest-grossing entertainment franchises in history. The continued release of character-specific apparel demonstrates the lasting appeal of the original Gen 2 roster.