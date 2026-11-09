Pokémon Center Holiday 2026 Features Exclusive Charizard Red & Green Cardigan

Pokémon Center launches its 2026 Holiday Collection with a limited-edition Charizard Red and Green Cardigan priced at $59.99, alongside festive ornaments and plush toys celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary.

The Pokémon Center is releasing a specialized holiday apparel item featuring Charizard, the iconic Fire-type Pokémon from the first generation of games, as part of its exclusive 2026 Holiday Collection. This new ' Charizard Red & Green Cardigan' capitalizes on the franchise's 30th-anniversary celebrations by showcasing a unique color scheme that complements the traditional festive season. The merchandise is designed to appeal to long-time fans who have followed Charizard's evolution from Ash's partner in the anime to one of the most valuable items in the trading card game history.

Charizard Design and Sizing Details

The Charizard Red & Green Cardigan presents a fresh visual interpretation of the Gen 1 fire dragon, utilizing a distinct red and green color palette that distinguishes it from standard merchandise releases. The garment features a large graphic of the complete Charizard character printed on the back, ensuring the design is visible from multiple angles. On the front of the cardigan, a smaller patch displays just the head of Charizard, creating a balanced representation of the classic Pokémon on both sides of the sweater.

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Manufacturers have made this apparel available in a wide range of adult sizes, specifically spanning from XS to 4XL. Stock levels indicate that none of these size options are currently sold out, allowing customers to select their preferred fit without immediate scarcity concerns. The cardigan is priced at $59.99, excluding applicable taxes, offering a premium but accessible price point for a high-quality piece of official franchise apparel.

Shipping Policies and Website Access

Pokémon Center has established a favorable shipping policy to reduce the total cost for customers purchasing this holiday item. Orders that total $20 or more qualify for free shipping, which means buyers of the $59.99 cardigan will not incur any additional delivery fees. This policy applies automatically to the cart total, ensuring transparency in the final checkout amount.

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Despite the availability of the product, customers attempting to purchase the item may encounter access issues due to ongoing technical maintenance. The official Pokémon Center website has been temporarily closed for maintenance activities for a period of one week. The company aims to restore full site functionality soon, allowing shoppers to complete transactions for the cardigan and other exclusive holiday goods without interruption.

Broader Holiday 2026 Collection Offerings

Beyond the Charizard apparel, the Pokémon Center 2026 Holiday Collection includes a diverse array of decorative and collectible items suitable for the festive season. Shoppers can find an adorable Espeon ornament, which adds a specific Generation III character to the holiday display options. The collection also features holiday-themed puzzles that highlight other fan-favorite characters such as Mew and Pikachu, providing interactive entertainment alongside wearable merchandise.

The current inventory also retains select items from previous years' holiday releases, ensuring continuity for collectors who may have missed earlier drops. These enduring items include plush toys, decorative snow globes, and miniature winter village set pieces that expand the thematic experience of the holiday season. Additionally, a new Mew tree-topper is being offered this year, providing a high-visibility decoration option for Pokémon enthusiasts decorating their homes.

Impact of 30th Anniversary on Merchandise

The release of the Charizard Red & Green Cardigan is directly tied to the broader marketing strategy surrounding the Pokémon franchise's 30th anniversary. This milestone has prompted a significant expansion of Kanto Pokémon features across various platforms, including the release of FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Promotional efforts throughout 2026 have heavily emphasized Gen 1 characters in titles like Pokémon Champions and Pokémon GO, reinforcing the nostalgia factor.

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Charizard remains a central figure in this anniversary celebration, with multiple design variations available to consumers. These variations include two distinct Mega Evolutions, a Shiny variant, and now the specialized holiday cardigan. This multi-layered approach to character merchandise underscores the enduring popularity of Charizard since its introduction in Pokémon Red and Blue. The franchise, created by Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori and launched by Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures in 1996, continues to generate high-value engagement through these targeted seasonal releases.