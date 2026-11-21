Chicago police are investigating after four valuable Pokémon cards worth an estimated $6,700 combined were stolen from Old Skool TCG, a small business in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police are investigating after surveillance video captured someone stealing four Pokémon cards worth an estimated $6,700 from a busy Milwaukee Avenue shop while the owner stood just feet away.

Four valuable Pokémon cards, including a 30th Anniversary NM Red RGB Mew, were stolen from Old Skool TCG on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Chicago police are investigating. Chicago police are investigating after four valuable Pokémon cards worth an estimated $6,700 combined were stolen from Old Skool TCG, a small business in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. Despite prominently displayed surveillance cameras and the owner standing just feet away, the thief managed to swipe them while the store was busy with customers.

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The theft unfolded just two months after the shop opened its doors. Old Skool TCG, located in the 3000 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue, specializes in Pokémon cards. Owner Nicholas Bruni started the business in 2009, operating primarily online before opening his first brick-and-mortar store in September. But just ahead of his first holiday season at the Logan Square location, Bruni is dealing with an unexpected setback.

Surveillance cameras captured a brazen thief taking not one, not two or three, but four valuable Pokémon cards earlier this week.

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"I was helping other customers at the time. I greeted him and he said he'd take a look around," Bruni said. Bruni said the man had called the store before stopping by around 4 p.m. Wednesday to sell sealed Pokémon merchandise.

"One of the worst parts to me is that before I had bought everything from that gentleman, he had already taken one card," Bruni said. "After we squared up what he sold me, he walked back and took three other cards from that same box. "The box containing the stolen cards was sitting on a nearby counter. Bruni says the box shouldn't have been left there, but he was preparing to sleeve, price, and display the cards that afternoon.

PSA 10 25th Anniversary: Celebrations Mew Raw, NM Red RGB Mew from 30th Anniversary While trading is part of the Pokémon card business, this wasn't the kind of exchange Bruni had in mind.

"I've spent so much time building out this shop," Bruni said. "I treat everyone who comes into the shop with respect, and I wish everyone gave me that same respect as well. ""He really works with people, he gives fair prices for things, and I can imagine how something like that could affect his business," said Anthony Lewandowski, a customer. "Just not fair to hear something like that.

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" For customers like Lewandowski, who owns a small business himself and frequents Old Skool TCG, the theft hits close to home. "If I took a loss like that, I could literally lose my small business," Lewandowski said. "I know times are tough, I know things are difficult, but it's going to feel better if you get it the right way, I promise you that, it will.

"Loyal customers said they're already keeping an eye out for the stolen cards on third-party sites. Bruni filed a police report as soon as he discovered the theft and gave investigators the phone number he had for the suspect. Chicago police confirmed the theft is under investigation. Chicago Police Department.

The information in this report came from interviews with Old Skool TCG owner Nicholas Bruni and customer Anthony Lewandowski, store surveillance footage, and information provided by the Chicago Police Department.