Pokemon Black and White Premium Collectibles Released in Japan

The Pokemon Company unveils a premium collection of Black and White merchandise including music boxes and paper crafts. Learn about pricing and availability for collectors.

Pokemon Black and White stand as two of the most critically acclaimed entries in the long-running Pokemon franchise history. These titles introduced the Unova region and offered a narrative depth that distinguished them from previous installments in the series. The games remain locked to the Nintendo DS platform, leading to high resale values and limited accessibility for modern players.

Premium Music Box Dioramas Unveiled

The Pokemon Company has launched a new line of collectibles that honor the regional aesthetics of the mainline games. The centerpiece of this collection is a series of music box dioramas that replicate iconic locations from each game. Fans can now purchase detailed models that feature original pixel-art styling and preserved sprite work from the era.

Also read The Pokemon Company Releases Shiny Xerneas And Yveltal For Pokemon Legends Z-A

Each music box diorama costs 12,100 yen, which translates to approximately $76 USD per unit. The Unova model specifically features Tepig, Snivy, and Oshawott positioned on Route 10 alongside Pikachu. Opening the mechanism plays the specific musical theme associated with that particular route in the game.

Region Maps and Paper Craft Models

Beyond the audio-visual dioramas, the collection includes framed region maps that serve as three-dimensional models rather than standard printed posters. The Black and White map is priced at 16,500 yen, equating to roughly $104 USD. This piece offers a tactile representation of the Unova geography for display purposes.

Advertisement

The third item in the set is a paper craft assembly model of the Skyarrow Bridge. This kit allows collectors to build a miniature version of the bridge alongside a sailing boat beneath it. The Skyarrow Bridge model is the most affordable item in the bundle, costing 3,850 yen or about $24 USD.

Collector Costs and Availability

Purchasing the complete set across all nine mainline games requires a significant financial investment. Acquiring every music box diorama would total $684 USD. Combined with the maps and paper crafts, the full collection represents a premium offering targeted at diehard fans and serious collectors.

These items are currently available for pre-order exclusively through the official Japanese Pokemon store. The merchandise does not ship outside of Japan, limiting international accessibility at this time. Enthusiasts outside of Japan must wait for potential future global distribution to acquire these specific collectibles.