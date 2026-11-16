Pokemon 30th Anniversary: New San-ei Boeki Plushes And Winds And Waves Update

Discover the latest Pokemon 30th anniversary merchandise including San-ei Boeki plushes arriving November 27. Plus, get the first confirmation details on the Winds and Waves game release.

As the major celebrations surrounding the three-decade milestone of the Pokemon franchise begin to subside, The Pokémon Company has secured a year defined by significant commercial and cultural success. While the trading card game segment provided a substantial highlight for collectors and players alike, the broader anniversary campaign delivered a diverse array of content that reinforced the series' enduring global appeal. The excitement is now shifting toward upcoming releases that promise to expand the universe further.

Winds And Waves Generation 10 Confirmation

The development team Game Freak has officially confirmed the first pairing for the tenth generation of core role-playing games, titled Winds and Waves. This upcoming title will transport players to a new archipelago region directly inspired by specific geographic areas within Southeast Asia. Such a setting represents a potential evolution in gameplay mechanics and narrative scope compared to the entries released over the preceding few years. Fans are currently awaiting a more comprehensive reveal, which is anticipated to occur in the first half of next year to showcase the specific designs and features.

Also read Pokemon Winds and Waves Confirm Over 100 Retro Pokemon for Switch 2 Launch

San-ei Boeki Vol 32 And 10 Release Details

In the realm of physical merchandise, San-ei Boeki is preparing to launch two distinct collections that feature some of the most iconic creatures from the franchise's history. The first is the All Star Collection Plush Toys Vol. 32, which introduces five specific characters. These include Psyduck, Slowpoke, Snorlax, Larvitar, and the regional variant Paldean Wooper. Each of these plush items is priced between ¥2,200 and ¥2,400, which translates to approximately $14 USD, offering a tangible piece of the anniversary celebration for enthusiasts.

All Star Collection Mascots Vol 10 Lineup

Concurrently with the plush release, San-ei Boeki will make available the All Star Collection Mascots Vol. 10. This set expands the physical collection with ten additional items, featuring beloved figures such as Pikachu, Raichu, Poliwag, Swinub, Plusle, Minun, Swablu, Jirachi, Trubbish, and Minccino. Every single one of these mascots is available at a price point of ¥1,980, or roughly $12.50 USD. These releases serve as a testament to the continued popularity of the original roster, proving that the classic designs remain a cornerstone of the brand's merchandise strategy.

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November 27 Launch Date And Regional Availability

Both the plush toys and the mascot figures are scheduled to hit store shelves for the first time on November 27. However, there is a notable restriction regarding immediate access for the global audience. At this time, these items have been confirmed exclusively for sale within Japan. This limitation means that fans living in Western markets or other international locations cannot walk into a local retail store to purchase them directly on launch day, creating a hurdle for immediate acquisition.

Purchasing Options For International Fans

Despite the exclusive Japanese release, international collectors have established methods to acquire these items. Many consumers opt to purchase from third-party resellers who specialize in bringing Japanese goods to global markets. Alternatively, fans can buy the items officially in Japan and utilize shipping services that forward the packages to their home addresses. Given the lightweight nature of plush toys and mascots, these shipping costs are generally manageable, ensuring that the anniversary memorabilia remains accessible to the worldwide fanbase.