The Pokemon Company released a music video instead of news about the next mainline game during the 30th anniversary countdown, sparking fan backlash and delay concerns.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have officially concluded their 30th Anniversary countdown for the Pokémon franchise, but the reveal failed to meet the widespread expectations of the global gaming community. Instead of announcing new titles, release windows, or gameplay footage for the upcoming mainline games, the companies provided only a music video. This anti-climactic conclusion has sparked immediate criticism among fans who anticipated significant announcements for the series milestone.

The Anniversary Countdown Mechanism

For the past month, The Pokémon Company utilized its X account to tease special content for the series anniversary. They posted images featuring numbers from the National Pokédex, which fans quickly deduced represented the days leading up to November 30, 2026. This specific date marks the exact anniversary of the Pokémon brand. The countdown pointed toward a major reveal scheduled for 2pm UTC on that date, with many assuming it would include details about the next mainline game launching on the newer Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Also read Pokemon Evergreen Music Video Premiere Date November 30

Evergreen Music Video Revealed

On the designated date, the X account confirmed that the countdown led to the release of a special music video titled Evergreen. The song is an official track by the Japanese band Official Hige Dandism, accompanied by a hand-drawn visual animation. Directed by Naoko Yamada and animated by the renowned studio MADHOUSE, the video serves as a charming celebration of the Pokémon series. It mirrors the style of the beloved Acacia video sung by Bump of Chicken for a previous anniversary event.

Fan Backlash and Disappointment

The reception to the video has been largely negative, with many fans expressing disappointment that the elaborate countdown led to a non-game content reveal. Critics argue that the marketing campaign dragged players along for a payoff that seemed grander than the actual result. The lack of new information since the tease of the three new starters has been a source of concern for the community, which has already accepted some delays in the development of new titles.

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Implications for Future Game Releases

The focus on a music video rather than gameplay footage has raised alarms among players regarding the development status of the 10th Generation games. Many worry that the lack of concrete news suggests the titles are taking longer to develop than expected. This perception of being misled by the anniversary events has intensified concerns that any new game releases may be pushed back to a far-away window, with no clear timeline provided by Nintendo or The Pokémon Company.

End of Anniversary Event Program

Nintendo has stated that the Evergreen video marks the end of their Pokémon to Tsuzuku program, or Continuing with Pokémon initiative, which has run throughout the year of events. Despite the well-made nature of the animation, the decision to highlight this content over potential game announcements has been viewed as harmful to the brand's trust with its core audience. The incident underscores the tension between corporate anniversary celebrations and the eager anticipation of the gaming community for new, playable content.