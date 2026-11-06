Pokemon 30th Anniversary Espeon Ornament Released as Winds and Waves Tease

Pokemon Center releases a $16.99 Espeon holiday ornament celebrating 30 years of the franchise ahead of the 2027 release of Pokemon Winds and Waves.

The Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of special releases leading up to the launch of Pokemon Winds and Waves in 2027. The Pokémon Company is actively marking three decades of the global phenomenon through new merchandise and product launches. This festive Espeon ornament represents one of the latest tributes to the beloved creature series during this milestone year.

New Holiday Ornament Features Espeon Designs

The Pokémon Center has officially released the Espeon Together for the Holidays Ornament as part of its Winter Night Sky collection. This resin figurine costs $16.99 and depicts Espeon wearing a red scarf while playing with a wooden Yamper toy. The ornament measures 3.2 x 2.9 x 3.2 inches and includes a green ribbon for hanging on trees or wreaths. It also features a flat base for display on shelves or fireplaces.

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Rumors Surround New Eeveelutions and Release Date

Rumors suggest that a new Eeveelution will debut in the upcoming Pokemon Winds and Waves game scheduled for 2027. The Pokémon Company is teasing fans with new designs for existing Eeveelutions like Espeon but has not officially confirmed any new evolutions. Multiple leaks point toward a November 2027 release date for the new game title.

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Delta Reign Expansion Closes Out Current Year

Alongside the ornament, The Pokémon Company released the Pokemon TCG Delta Reign set to celebrate the anniversary. Reviewers describe the Elite Trainer Box as a fine way to close out the year despite some comparisons to previous expansions. The set provides booster packs and storage items for collectors interested in Mega Evolution cards. This release complements the ongoing excitement for the franchise's future projects.

Collector Opportunities for Pokemon Fans Worldwide

Shoppers can purchase the Espeon ornament directly from the Pokémon Center website for holiday decoration. The item is designed to bring festive cheer to homes while celebrating thirty years of Pokemon history. Fans awaiting news on Pokemon Winds and Waves have additional options like the Delta Reign card set. The merchandise lineup continues to expand as the franchise approaches its next major game launch.