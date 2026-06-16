Poem: ‘The Soliloquy of Schrödinger’s Cat’

A meditation on life and the von Neumann–Wigner interpretation of quantum mechanics

. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. Until their limbo meets a conscious mind,The many delicate entanglementsMay seal our fate in ways none can predict,Through countless chance events we came to be,And find such meaning as we can in life.

Should ample meaning be; aye, there’s the rub,To act with ghostly power from afar? The universe cares naught for thy despairBeyond the grasp of common human thought. Is surely life’s most precious gift of all.

Scientific American has served as an advocate for science and industry for 180 years, and right now may be the most critical moment in that two-century history.subscriber since I was 12 years old, and it helped shape the way I look at the world.always educates and delights me, and inspires a sense of awe for our vast, beautiful universe. I hope it does that for you, too.

, you help ensure that our coverage is centered on meaningful research and discovery; that we have the resources to report on the decisions that threaten labs across the U.S.; and that we support both budding and working scientists at a time when the value of science itself too often goes unrecognized.





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