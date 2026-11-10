Podcasters Welch and Sullivan Lose Millions in Sponsorships After Charlie Kirk Remarks

Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan face severe financial fallout and loss of major brand sponsors following controversial comments about the late Charlie Kirk.

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan are experiencing a massive collapse in advertising revenue after their show, I've Had It, faced bipartisan backlash for remarks regarding the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The controversy erupted last Thursday when the pair mocked a social media post suggesting they should exhume Kirk's body to assassinate him a second time, an act they framed as a continuation of their political victory following the recent midterm elections. The incident has triggered a rapid withdrawal of support from major corporate sponsors, including Chewy, Cash App, and Casper, which have all publicly severed ties with the podcasters.

Financial Impact and Sponsorship Withdrawals

The financial toll on the I've Had It podcast appears to be staggering, with industry experts estimating the lost revenue at approximately $7.6 million. Jennifer Sey, the former brand president of Levi's, calculated this figure by assuming each departing partner paid a minimum of $100,000 per quarter for their placement on the show. Sey noted that this amount is often considered a baseline for podcasts of this magnitude, describing her estimate as a conservative low-ball calculation. This loss represents a significant blow to a show that boasts 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Instagram, highlighting the volatility of influencer marketing in politically charged environments.

Also read Erika Kirk Responds To Dave Chappelle And Jennifer Welch Remarks On Husband Charlie Kirk Death

Corporate Statements and Public Condemnation

A wave of corporate denouncements followed the release of the 39-second clip, with at least 19 companies officially distancing themselves from Welch and Sullivan. Beyond the immediate financial losses, brands such as eyewear manufacturer Zenni, luggage maker NOBL Travel, and bedding company Boll & Branch issued public statements condemning the hosts' rhetoric. Conservative activist Sarah Fields compiled a comprehensive list of these corporate withdrawals, documenting the extent of the brand damage. The unified front taken by these diverse companies underscores the severe reputational risk associated with making light of political violence, regardless of the political affiliation of the individuals involved.

Host Response and Apology

Jennifer Welch addressed the controversy by reiterating her regret over the remarks and confirming that her team removed the offending segment from the official episode. In an email statement, Welch emphasized that the podcast opposes gun violence in all its forms, attempting to frame the incident as a momentary lapse in judgment rather than a reflection of their core values. The hosts also announced that they made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization focused on gun control, in an effort to demonstrate their commitment to public safety. Welch maintained that they still retain plenty of advertisers and insisted that the podcast is not going anywhere despite the public outcry.

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Political Context and Competing Narratives

The controversy is deeply embedded in the broader political tensions between progressive media figures and conservative organizations like Turning Point USA. Welch criticized the group founded by Kirk in 2012, asserting that it mocks violence and fails to offer apologies for its stance. This exchange follows a pattern of contentious interactions, including Welch's previous accusations regarding Vice President JD Vance and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. Andrew Kolvet, a representative for Turning Point USA, described Welch and Sullivan as deranged, arguing that their behavior reflects a deep-seated hostility from the radical left toward conservative suffering.

Legal Background and Ongoing Procedures

The remarks also touched upon the legal proceedings surrounding Kirk's death, which occurred in September of last year at a speaking event in Utah. Kirk, who was 31 when he died, was killed by Tyler Robinson, a 23-year-old currently in custody. Welch claimed without evidence that Robinson identified with MAGA views, a characterization that Robinson's legal team and prosecutors have not supported. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including aggravated murder, and while a trial date has not yet been determined, the case continues to draw intense national attention. The hosts' comments have reignited debates about the appropriate boundaries of political discourse in the wake of such a high-profile assassination.

Future Trajectory for the Podcast

Despite the financial and reputational challenges, Welch stated that the podcast has gained nearly 30,000 new followers in the last few days, suggesting a potential surge in grassroots support. She pledged to continue using their platform to fight for equality and justice for every American, framing the backlash as evidence of the importance of their message. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing investigations into the extent of the financial losses and potential legal repercussions for the hosts. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics between media personalities, corporate sponsors, and the public in an increasingly polarized media landscape.