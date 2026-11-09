Podcast Hosts Apologize After Laughing at Charlie Kirk Joke

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan issue a regret statement following controversy over their reaction to a joke made by Charlie Kirk.

‘I’ve Had It’ Podcast Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Apologize for Laughing at Charlie Kirk Joke: ‘We Regret It’at the 2026 ceremony. He and his associates were recognized for the intricate moves of McRae’s “Saturday Night Live” dance and Doechii’s electric 67th Grammys performance.

The 16th annual ceremony took place Nov. 8 at the Avalon Hollywood, honoring choreographers across the globe for their innovative work over the year. Kevin Stea, who has a long career in the arts choreographing Michael Jackson, Prince, Gloria Estefan, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and more,. The event featured live performances from Chucky Klapow, Becca Sweitzer, Kevin Stea, Marie Poppins, Holden Maples, Erica Klein and Kelly Sweeney.

Also read Erika Kirk Responds To Dave Chappelle And Jennifer Welch Remarks On Husband Charlie Kirk Death

'Wanted' Broadway Review: Dazzling Cast Can't Elevate the Musical’s Muted Narrative “This is an extraordinary one-night-only celebration bringing the world’s most exceptional dance talent together on one stage,” Allen Walls, the WCA founder and producer, said. There are eight categories of awards: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality/Variety Show, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content and Digital Content Independent.

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Among the winners are “Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas for his 2025 freestyle dance with “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and Shay Latukolan for Jungle’s “Keep Me Satisfied” music video. Blue and his associates were also recognized for the choreography in the viral Gap ad featuring Katseye to “Milkshake” by Kelis. Vincent Paterson, a fellow choreographer of Michael Jackson and Madonna, was honored with the Legacy Award.

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