'Pocket Fire' sparks near Sedona, evacuation orders in place

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a 'GO order' is in effect for all visitors and residents in Oak Creek Canyon between Sedona and Forest Highlands.

SEDONA, AZ — Fire officials say the Pocket Fire, a wildfire near Sedona, began around 5 p.m. on Friday. State Route 89A is closed near Sedona between Fort Tuthill and the north end of Sedona, according to the Coconino National Forest Service.

It has burned close to 100 acres. Officials say the closure is in both directions between Sedona and Interstate 17 near mileposts 374 to 397. According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a GO order is in effect for all visitors and residents in Oak Creek Canyon between Sedona and Forest Highlands. Including dispersed camping around West Fork and nearby areas above the Rim.

Forest Service officials say visitors to End/Edge of the World are asked to evacuate. Drivers can use Woody Mountain Road to exit. A shelter will open its doors at 10 p.m. for evacuees at Sedona Red Rock High School near Upper Red Rock Loop Road. The American Red Cross will open a shelter for Pocket Fire evacuees at 10 p.m. tonight at Sedona Red Rock High School, 955 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd.

The shelter will support residents and visitors displaced by the fire impacting Oak Creek Canyon. Red Cross shelter services… pic.twitter.com/asQssi2eMG — Coconino County June 20, 2026 It is unclear how the fire began. The wildfire remains under investigation. Want more news in your community?

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Pocket Fire prompts evacuations near Sedona, closes State Route 89AA wildfire named the Pocket Fire has burned approximately 100 acres north of Sedona, Arizona. The fire, first reported on June 19 at around 5:00 p.m., has led to evacuation orders for visitors in the Oak Creek Canyon area and the End/Edge of the World area. The US Forest Service has closed State Route 89A between Fort Tuthill and the northern end of Sedona and advised against travel on Woody Mountain Road. Firefighting resources include two Hotshot crews, one dozer, five engines, and additional support. An evacuation center has been established at Red Rock Jr. High School.

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