Mauricio Pochettino advises Pep Guardiola to accept the US national tEam head coaching role, citing ideal timing and player quality, as he prepares to join Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino has officially confirmed his departure from the role of head coach of the United States men's national soccer team to assume the position of manager at Manchester United. This major transition ends a two-year period where Pochettino significantly elevated the profile of American soccer on the global stage. He will oversee his final match with the US team, a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg against Haiti in Cincinnati, before fully transitioning to the English club. The move marks a definitive shift from international duty back to the high-pressure environment of club football, specifically taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

The vacancy left by Pochettino at the USMNT has already triggered intense speculation regarding potential replacements. Pep Guardiola, currently on a sabbatical from his role as Manchester City manager, has emerged as a primary subject of interest. Pochettino has publicly encouraged Guardiola to accept the US role, citing his deep professional respect for the Spanish tactician. The two managers share a rich history, having competed extensively in the Premier League when Guardiola managed Manchester City and Pochettino managed Tottenham Hotspur. Their paths recently crossed when Guardiola visited Yankee Stadium as a hype man for New York City FC, where Pochettino joined him along with assistant coach Jesus Perez and US Soccer CEO JT Batson.

Also read Before Manchester United Move, Pochettino Wants One Final USA Victory

During a subsequent press gathering, Pochettino recounted his conversation with Guardiola, stating plainly that if the former Barcelona manager were asked about the US job, he would tell him to accept it immediately. Pochettino argued that the timing is ideal for Guardiola to arrive, noting that the federation is moving in the right direction. He emphasized that the American players possess the technical ability to adapt to his tactical philosophy and that the infrastructure is finally aligned with the ambitions of a world-class manager. This endorsement highlights the significant change in perception surrounding the USMNT job, which Pochettino believes is no longer viewed as a retirement post but as a prestigious challenge.

Pochettino's immediate focus, however, is shifting to Manchester United, where he will replace Michael Carrick. Carrick was dismissed recently after a short interim stint left the Red Devils in a precarious position near the relegation zone. Pochettino has already arrived in England with key members of his staff, including his son Sebastiano and long-period confidant Jesus Perez. They are beginning preparations for an intense schedule upon his official launch at the club. This return to club management fulfills Pochettino's desire to restart his managerial journey at the highest level, despite his appreciation for the family balance that international coaching provided.

Advertisement

The evolution of the USMNT head coach position under Pochettino's leadership is a key point of his legacy. He asserted that the perception of the role in Europe is now completely different than it was before the last FIFA World Cup. In the past, the job was rarely considered a top-tier destination for elite managers. However, the progress made during his tenure has shifted that narrative significantly. Major European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, or Barcelona now view the US coach role as a prestigious stepping stone rather than a step away from top-tier competition. This change reflects a broader transformation in American soccer, optimizing the balance between business and sport to support sustainable growth.

A core component of Pochettino's success has been his willingness to assess players based on individual form and projection rather than the prestige of their domestic league. He argued that the level of competition is less important than the capability of the individual athlete to excel. By trusting players who were playing in Major League Soccer, he was able to integrate them into the national squad setup. This approach led to their eventual moves to top European competitions, such as the successful transitions of players like Alex Freeman and Sebastian Berhalter. Pochettino views this development as proof that the talent exists within the country and that the foundation for a fresh era of American soccer has been successfully laid. His departure marks a logical next step, paving the way for future generations of coaches and players to build upon the momentum established during his tenure.