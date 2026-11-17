Mauricio Pochettino brings a core group of trusted colleagues to Manchester United, including long-time assistant Jesus Perez, to support his managerial mission.

Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United with a select group of trusted colleagues to help stabilize the free-falling giants ahead of their crucial clash with rivals Liverpool at Anfield. The Argentine manager will not face the pressure alone, as he brings an experienced backroom team to Old Trafford to support his mission to turn the club's fortunes around. Daily Mail Sport has analyzed the key staff members accompanying the manager to Carrington.

Jesus Perez as Key Assistant

Jesus Perez serves as the primary assistant to Pochettino and acts as his eyes and ears within the club hierarchy. Reporters at press conferences will notice a reserved seat in the front row for Perez, who stays connected to media narratives through social media monitoring. He has been Pochettino's right-hand man since the two met in Barcelona in 2010 when Pochettino managed Espanyol and Perez worked as an analyst.

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Longstanding Partnership History

The two men have worked together through significant career milestones, including Pochettino's stint at Southampton and his time at Tottenham Hotspur. Perez convinced Pochettino to take the Southampton job in 2013 after studying Premier League training methods for a month. Their bond is so strong that Perez attended a 2016 lunch between Pochettino and Sir Alex Ferguson in London.

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Fitness and Medical Oversight

Perez operates as a fitness and conditioning specialist who helps tailor training programs for individual players rather than applying blanket strategies. A typical day begins with a 7:30 am arrival at the training ground followed by breakfast with Pochettino and a 9:00 am medical meeting to discuss player plans. This approach helped establish Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur as some of the fittest teams in the Premier League.

Player Management and Mentorship

Perez is known for his unassuming nature and his ability to manage players through difficult moments, such as providing support to Raheem Sterling after a poor performance against Leicester City in the 2023-24 FA Cup quarter-final. He also helped Cole Palmer navigate the distractions of fame during Pochettino's single season at Chelsea. The pair remained committed to managing the World XI in the Soccer Aid charity match at Stamford Bridge despite the awkward circumstances.