Pochettino Poised for Manchester United Job as U.S. Soccer Searches for Successor

Mauricio Pochettino is nearing a deal to manage Manchester United, prompting U.S. Soccer to begin its search for a new national team head coach after his World Cup tenure.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of departing the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team to accept a managerial position at Manchester United in England's Premier League. The development was confirmed on Thursday, just two days before the national squad was scheduled to begin Concacaf Nations League play against Haiti on Saturday.

Pochettino's Path to English Club Management

Pochettino was closing in on a formal agreement to lead Manchester United, a club that has not won the Premier League title since 2013. The team currently sits in 18th place out of 20 clubs, a position that would result in relegation to a lower division if the season concluded immediately. Pochettino will be tasked with rescuing the historic club from this potential humiliation, marking a significant step in his career after coaching stints with Tottenham, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

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This move represents a stark contrast to his recent role with the United States, where he became the first coach to lead the national program in 2024. Pochettino had never managed a national team prior to this appointment, yet he successfully guided the Americans through the 2026 World Cup knockout stages with a dynamic and aggressive style of play.

Player Tributes and Coaching Impact

U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter expressed deep gratitude for Pochettino's influence on the squad. Berhalter stated that he could not thank the coach enough, regardless of his future employment status. He emphasized that Pochettino had helped him develop as both a player and a person, providing a level of trust and belief that he considered essential for his growth.

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The connection between the coach and the country during the tournament was described as magical. Pochettino admitted that although he is not American, he became emotional after matches due to the perfect alignment between the team's energy and the enthusiasm from the stands. This bond helped the U.S. win consecutive World Cup games for the first time since 1930 and set a new record with three victories in a single tournament.

U.S. Soccer Initiates Head Coach Search

With Pochettino's departure imminent, U.S. Soccer officials are expected to move quickly to identify a new head coach. The search will focus on preparing the team for the 2030 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. The organization is reportedly evaluating candidates with extensive experience in professional club management.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is being viewed as a potential candidate. Guardiola has achieved success across Europe's top leagues, including six Premier League titles with Manchester City. However, he has never coached a national team, and his clubs have faced investigations regarding financial fair play rules. U.S. officials must weigh his tactical brilliance against his lack of international experience.

Future Roster and Coaching Options

The next head coach will inherit a young and talented roster that averaged 26 years of age during the 2026 World Cup. Rising stars such as 25-year-old striker Folarin Balogun and 22-year-old defender Alex Freeman are expected to remain central to the team's future. Balogun noted that the players have taken ownership of the foundation Pochettino built, intending to maintain high standards regardless of who leads the squad.

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Alternatively, U.S. Soccer might look within Major League Soccer for a successor. American coaches such as Bruce Arena, Bob Bradley, and Gregg Berhalter have previously led the team to knockout stage victories. The incoming coach will need to build upon the resilient mindset instilled by Pochettino, who signed a four-year extension in August but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport. Pochettino left himself an out, noting that feelings in soccer can change rapidly over time.