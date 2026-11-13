Pochettino poached: Coach leaves USMNT for Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino is leaving his post with the U.S. men's national team and returning to the Premier League.

Just three months after signing a contract extension through 2030, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to take over struggling Premier League club Manchester United.

Here’s what his potential departure means for U.S. Soccer. Pochettino will sign a 2.5-year contract that will end in the summer of 2029, with the Red Devils activating the buyout in his contract, He will remain in charge of the USMNT for its two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti. The games will"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career.

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We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country," Pochettino.

"You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field. ""Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture," U.S. Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said. "What we are most proud of goes beyond the wins.

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He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture and created clearer connections from the Youth National Teams to the senior team. Those changes are now embedded in how we operate, and we will keep building on them as we pursue sustained success on the world stage.

" The 54-year-old Argentine has coached across Europe, and Man United will be his fourth stop in the Premier League alone. His previous stops include Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and he has coached the likes ofManchester United is in the midst of its worst-ever start in the Premier League.

The 20-time league champions currently sit in 18th place through 10 matches, putting them in danger of relegation more than a quarter of the way through the 2026-27 campaign. , a former Red Devils midfielder, on Thursday. Pochettino will now be Man United's eighth permanent manager since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The USMNT has seen its own coaching carousel over the last decade, cycling through seven head coaches since Jürgen Klinsmann's departure in 2016.reported that Pep Guardiola, a championship-winning manager for FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, is expected to be aMauricio Pochettino reflects on the bond between the USMNT and its fans during the 2026 World Cup and explains why he believes in the future of American soccer.