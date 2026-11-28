Mauricio Pochettino compelled Man United players to thank fans following a 4-0 loss to Brentford, marking the club's first consecutive 4-0 defeats since 1963.

Mauricio Pochettino ordered Manchester United players to perform a lap of honor at Old Trafford following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday. The directive came as fans expressed their frustration with the team's poor performance, creating an awkward moment for the squad.

Historic Loss Triggers Fan Backlash

The result marks the first time Manchester United has suffered consecutive 4-0 losses in the Premier League since 1963. This defeat has left the Red Devils second bottom in the top flight standings. The team has now conceded at least two goals in seven of their last eight halves of league football.

Also read Manchester United secure first Mauricio Pochettino win as Brentford defeated at Old Trafford

Fans made their disapproval known immediately at full-time. New footage circulating on social media shows Pochettino gathering his players in the center of the pitch. He then urged them to walk around the ground and acknowledge the supporters in attendance.

The captain, Bruno Fernandes, appeared particularly sheepish during the demand. Several players looked detached and exhausted as they faced the crowd. The atmosphere was tense as the squad attempted to comply with the manager's instructions.

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Player Reactions and Crowd Chants

As the players began their walk around the stadium, boos rang out from the stands. Chants of 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' could be heard clearly throughout the ground. The noise intensified as the team approached the Old Trafford tunnel.

Social media users reacted strongly to the scene. One fan noted the toxicity of the situation, asking what had happened to the club. Another comment highlighted the players' visible discomfort with the interaction.

The reception mirrored the previous month's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth. Players were jeered off the pitch after that match as well. The recurring negativity suggests deep-seated frustrations among the fanbase regarding the team's current form.

Pochettino Defends Decision to Unify Squad

Pochettino stated he ordered the players to face the music to keep the team united. He emphasized that the squad must stay together during difficult times. The manager warned that winning requires more than just wearing the badge.

The coach highlighted the harsh reality of their current position. He noted that history alone cannot secure victories in modern football. Pochettino acknowledged that the team must accept their circumstances and reality.

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He stressed that the challenge is mental as much as technical. Pochettino said players need to feel something to drive change. He admitted he also needs to change his approach to improve results.

Upcoming Challenges for United Management

United will travel to Newcastle for a match on Wednesday night. Harry Maguire will miss the game due to a one-match ban for his fifth booking. This leaves Pochettino with a fragile defensive line for the crucial fixture.

The manager believes doing the right things now will pay off later. He acknowledged that more bumps in the road are likely before fans see improvements. Pochettino insisted the support for players remains unconditional despite the losses.

Brentford secured their first win at Old Trafford in 89 years. Their victory exposed self-inflicted issues within the United squad. Pochettino faces significant pressure to reverse the club's fortunes quickly.