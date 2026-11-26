Mauricio Pochettino expressed frustration over controversial officiating during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Sporting CP, citing multiple disputed decisions by referee Szymon Marciniak in Lisbon.

Mauricio Pochettino voiced strong dissatisfaction with the officiating standards during Manchester United's 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP in Lisbon on Wednesday night. The Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak, was at the center of a storm of controversy after making several pivotal decisions that directly influenced the match outcome. Pochettino, in his first week in charge of the English Premier League club, felt his team was unfairly penalized for key moments in the game.

Controversial Decisions Mar United Draw

The match in Lisbon was marked by a series of contentious calls that frustrated the Manchester United management and players alike. Referee Szymon Marciniak awarded two separate penalties to Sporting CP, both of which were successfully converted by the Portuguese side. Additionally, the United manager pointed to two separate goals by Manchester United that were disallowed by the officials, further compounding the sense of injustice felt by the visiting team.

Also read Sporting CP vs. Man Utd Predictions: Mauricio Pochettino Out to Forget Nightmare Debut

Among the disputed calls was the decision to rule out a goal by Amad Diallo just before the halftime break. This specific incident was cited by Pochettino as an example of the cumulative effect of poor officiating. The manager noted that his team was punished severely in the most critical actions of the contest, leading to a result that did not reflect the performance on the field.

Pochettino Defends Tielemans and Goalkeepers

A significant portion of the post-match commentary focused on the red card shown to Youri Tielemans. The Manchester United midfielder was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, a decision that Pochettino and former players alike argued was incorrect. The manager remained tight-lipped when directly asked if the card was harsh but nodded in affirmation, stating that the circumstances on the field were impossible to understand logically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pochettino also addressed the performance of goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who was involved in both Sporting goals. Despite Lammens saving a penalty kick, he was at fault for the other goal. The manager refused to blame the player, emphasizing that football involves mistakes and that the defensive line shares the responsibility for not providing better cover for the keeper.

Former United stars Ashley Young and Owen Hargreaves publicly supported Pochettino's stance. Young described Marciniak's performance as a disgrace on BBC television. He highlighted the incorrect booking of Tielemans and the disallowed equalizing goal, arguing that the referee's decisions were beyond comprehension. Hargreaves echoed these sentiments on TNT Sports, noting the astonishing number of errors made by the official.

Impact On Managerial Tenure And League Standing

The match took place just three days after a frustrating encounter at Anfield where Leny Yoro received an early red card. Pochettino indicated that such circumstances seem to consistently oppose the team. He framed the Lisbon experience as part of a difficult pattern that the club must navigate through experience and resilience. The manager suggested that these external factors are a recurring theme in high-stakes European competitions.

This difficult start to his tenure has placed immediate pressure on Pochettino to manage not only the team's performance but also the administrative and disciplinary challenges that arise from contentious refereeing decisions. The draw leaves Manchester United in a precarious position in the group standings, with every point now more critical than before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next Steps For Manchester United In Europe

Looking ahead, Manchester United must regroup and focus on their remaining Champions League fixtures. The club will likely review the officiating decisions with the relevant football authorities to ensure future matches are judged more accurately. For Pochettino, the immediate task is to maintain team morale and tactical discipline despite the perceived injustices.

The manager emphasized the need for his players to support each other, particularly in defensive situations that expose the goalkeeper. He stated that it is the responsibility of the coaching staff and the players to provide the best tools and structure to mitigate such risks. The upcoming matches will test the team's ability to cope with adversity and maintain focus on achieving their objectives in the tournament.