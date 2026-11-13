Pochettino Leaves US National Team to Become Manchester United Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino has left his role as U.S. national team coach to take over at Manchester United, replacing Michael Carrick, who was sacked after the club's worst league start in 40 years.

Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as Manchester United's new head coach, with the club paying more than ten million pounds to buy him and his backroom staff out of their contracts with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The Argentine will officially begin work on November 18. He will first remain with the U.S. national team for its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti. Those matches are in Miami on Saturday and Cincinnati on Wednesday. Pochettino will face a race against time for his first game in charge.

Also read Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino To Take Over Manchester United

He is due to take over ahead of the Nov. 22 Premier League match at Liverpool. United announced the appointment one day after sacking Michael Carrick. Carrick was dismissed after only 10 months in charge. The club had one win, five draws and four losses in 10 league games.

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It was United's worst league start in 40 years. The team is 18th in the 20-team Premier League, inside the relegation zone. Carrick spoke out about his sacking for the first time. He admitted the results had not been good.

His departure came after a series of problems behind the scenes, including a players' bust-up on a flight back from Madrid and weaknesses in training and on the touchline. Dressing-room sources said a divided board had hung him out to dry. Pochettino is United's eighth permanent coach or manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The 20-time English champion is seeking to revive its fortunes.

United Sources Praise Pochettino Fit

United sources said Pochettino's experience, philosophy, personality and skill-set make him well suited for the job. They also pointed to his record of developing individual talent and building excellent team cultures. No comments came from Pochettino or United officials in Friday's press release confirming his appointment. He remains contracted to U.S. Soccer until he formally starts with United.

Pochettino is still expected to give a pre-match press conference with the U.S. team on Friday, but he is not expected to speak about United until he arrives next week. Pochettino said in a U.S. Soccer statement: The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career.

We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country. The club released a short statement: Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men's head coach from 18 November. The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his assistants.

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Neville And Glazer Questions Surround Appointment

Gary Neville said Pochettino should turn down the job unless he gets two new signings to fix what Neville called the worst back four in the Premier League. United sources, however, believe his experience and skill-set are a strong fit. The appointment has raised questions about who is really in charge at Old Trafford. One column argued the Glazers are back calling the shots, with Jim Ratcliffe's henchmen Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox looking like irrelevant also-rans.

Pochettino will inherit a squad in crisis. Bruno Fernandes has snubbed a second new contract offer from United, giving the incoming manager an early headache. The star is free to talk to foreign clubs as early as January. A squad audit has suggested Pochettino should axe eight stars and find a new role for an attacker he has always liked.

United agreed to pay more than ten million pounds to buy Pochettino and his backroom staff out of their contracts with the U.S. Soccer Federation. The move comes just three months after Pochettino announced a contract to lead the Americans through the 2030 World Cup. The U.S. team plays Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday before Pochettino begins his new job. His first United match will be at Liverpool on Nov. 22.

He faces a race against time to prepare the squad for that game.