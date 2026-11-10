PM Andy Burnham Reviews DVLA Abolition in Ten-Year State Rewiring Plan

Prime Minister Andy Burnham considers scrapping or merging the DVLA due to performance failures. This move aims to cut bureaucracy and improve services for 53 million drivers under his new governance agenda.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is reportedly evaluating the potential abolition of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency ( DVLA) as part of his comprehensive ten-year plan for Britain. The proposal emerges from a broader government initiative to 'rewire the state' by reducing excessive bureaucracy and streamlining Whitehall agencies. This strategic review targets underperforming public bodies to enhance efficiency and accountability across the national administrative framework.

Core Mechanism of State Restructuring

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) currently maintains records for more than 53 million drivers in Great Britain and almost 48 million vehicles. Despite its critical role, the agency faces intense scrutiny over operational delays and service failures. One specific option under consideration involves a merger between the DVLA and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which oversees driving tests and MOTs. However, both entities have faced significant criticism regarding their inability to meet established performance targets and serve the public effectively.

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Stakeholder Positions and Performance Issues

Government departments have received a commission requesting staff to identify unaccountable arm's-length bodies and poorly performing quangos. This directive follows a previous review under Sir Keir Starmer that led to the abolition of NHS England. Motorists have frequently reported issues with the DVLA, including long processing delays and difficulties accessing customer support. A major point of contention is the agency's repeated failure to assess motorists' medical fitness to drive within the targeted 50 days, leaving some drivers unable to return to work.

Real-World Impact on Drivers and Testing

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) faces equally severe criticism for its failure to clear the driving test backlog formed during the pandemic. Currently, the average waiting time for learner drivers to take a practical test is around five months, specifically recorded at 19.7 weeks in recent official figures. This delay has exposed underlying operational issues, forcing learners to pay third parties for test slots due to bot activity and ticket-touting practices that monopolize public service access.

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Future Targets and Strategic Timelines

In response to these challenges, the DVLA unveiled an AI-driven business plan last month aimed at improving performance metrics. The agency targets a 10 per cent reduction in average decision times to 45 working days by March 2027. Additionally, they aim to process 99 per cent of online driving licence applications and vehicle registration certificate requests within three days by the same date. These initiatives also include cutting average call and webchat waiting times to less than ten minutes.

Next Steps in the Government Review

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce plans to scrap the DVLA or merge it with the DVSA in a speech outlining his ten-year plan, likely in January. This announcement would be part of a wider effort to transfer powers to regional mayers under his devolution agenda. While an abolition or merger has yet to be confirmed, the government maintains its pledge to reduce complex bureaucracy and improve service delivery for all citizens.