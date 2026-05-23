The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC) has ordered its members to remove pets from their homes, citing concerns that pet ownership could distract members from their devotion to God. The order has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the church's control over its members' lives.

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church ( PBCC ) has recently sparked controversy with a directive to its global members to remove pets from their homes. The order, issued by the church's leadership, stems from a bite incident involving a relative of the group's supreme leader, Bruce Hales, in Australia .

The PBCC claims the practice of keeping pets is 'clearly wrong' and could lead to members becoming 'idols' distracting them from their devotion to God. The rationale, however, is not about hygiene or safety, but rather about preventing members from developing attachments to their pets that could interfere with their total devotion to God. This has led to some members euthanizing their pets, while others have been forced to rehome them, often in inhumane ways.

The PBCC has released a second statement urging members to rehome their pets appropriately, but the situation has sparked concern about the church's control over its members' lives. The PBCC has a significant presence in the UK, with 18,500 members across various communities. The church's strict rules and isolationist practices have led to reports of unhappiness and fear among members, who are often unable to leave the organization due to the potential loss of their families, homes, and livelihoods.

The PBCC's wealth, excessive alcohol consumption, and allegations of abuse have also raised concerns about the organization's practices





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Plymouth Brethren Christian Church PBCC Pets Religion Cult Control Isolation Abuse Australia UK Separation Devotion Fear Rules Wealth Excessive Alcohol Consumption

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