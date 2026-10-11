Pluto TV Users Fall to 75 Million as Skydance Integrates Warner Bros. Discovery

Pluto TV's monthly active users fell to about 75 million, down from roughly 89.6 million in 2025, as Skydance pushes streaming convergence after its merger.

Skydance's free streaming service Pluto TV has lost roughly 15 million monthly active users since 2025, according to figures the company disclosed in its third-quarter earnings report to shareholders on Monday. Skydance now reports that Pluto TV has about 75 million monthly active users, down from roughly 89.6 million in 2025 and about 84.2 million in 2024.

The disclosure marks the first time Skydance has publicly acknowledged the shrinking user base since completing its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery last month. The decline poses a challenge for CEO David Ellison, who has built the company's streaming future around competing with Netflix and Disney.

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Convergence Work Behind the Pluto TV Platform

Skydance's first phase of merging the technology behind Paramount+ and Pluto TV is largely completed, according to co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz. As a result, Pluto TV now runs on the same technology as Paramount+ across all major streaming platforms.

Skydance began this internal initiative, known as convergence, before it acquired Warner Bros. Discovery. In September, Pluto TV received a major interface refresh that moved its on-demand content to the forefront, away from the always-on live channels that had been its signature feature.

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Skydance says the change and other upgrades, such as improved personalization, are already improving the user experience. The company has not confirmed a direct link between the interface change and the drop in users.

Competing Views on the Pluto TV User Decline

Two Paramount streaming employees suggested the layout change may have contributed to the user decline. Their view stands in contrast to Skydance's position that its upgrades are working for viewers.

Pluto TV launched in 2014 as an early entrant in the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) market, around the same time as rival Tubi. Viacom acquired Pluto TV in 2019, Viacom later merged with CBS, and the business eventually became part of Skydance.

Why Tubi and YouTube Are Pulling Ahead of Pluto TV

Tubi grew from 74 million MAUs in September 2023 to 110 million as of August. The Roku Channel now reaches over 100 million households across Roku's platforms, while YouTube has a 15.8% share of US TV viewing, more than double Netflix's 7.7%.

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Pluto's own share of US TV viewing peaked at 1% in February 2025 and has since been reported alongside Paramount+, making its individual performance difficult to isolate. Its early-mover advantage in FAST has not translated into durable leadership.

What the Pluto TV Decline Means for Skydance

Skydance's convergence strategy is designed to lower operating costs, accelerate product development, and enable shared personalization and monetization across free and subscription offerings. The user decline suggests that operational efficiency alone may not be enough to reverse Pluto's fortunes, especially if the September interface change alienated its core live-channel audience.

The combined company must now integrate Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming assets, including Max, while addressing Pluto's user erosion. If the decline continues, it could undermine Skydance's ability to build a scaled streaming business against Netflix and Disney, potentially forcing further strategic shifts or added investment in content and user acquisition.

Short-Term and Medium-Term Steps for Pluto TV

In the short term, over 0 to 6 months, Skydance will likely focus on stabilizing Pluto's user base through further product tweaks and cross-promotion with Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Discovery properties. In the medium term, over 6 to 24 months, the success of convergence and the Warner Bros. Discovery integration will determine whether Skydance can reach the scale needed to negotiate better advertising rates and content deals.