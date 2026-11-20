ViacomCBS will add 40 library titles from its CBS and Comedy Central brands to its free ad-supported Pluto TV streaming service next week, featuring episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and early seasons of South Park.

Star Trek: The Next Generation’, Early ‘ South Park’ Seasons ViacomCBS next week will add a tranche of 40 shows from CBS and Comedy Central to its free, ad-supported Pluto TV streaming service.

The slate of library titles, including mainstays likePrint Pluto TV Will Stream 40 CBS And Comedy Central Shows Like ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’, Early ‘South Park’ SeasonsComment on Pluto TV Will Stream 40 CBS And Comedy Central Shows Like ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’, Early ‘South Park’ SeasonsCosmo Genovese Dies: Script Supervisor On ‘Perry Mason’, ‘A-Team’ & Two ‘Star Trek’ Series Was 95series, died Tuesday. He was 95.

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Known for his dedicated and precise work ethic — along with his wit and humor — Genovese got his TV start on the 1950s ABC WesternPrint Cosmo Genovese Dies: Script Supervisor On ‘Perry Mason’, ‘A-Team’ & Two ‘Star Trek’ Series Was 95Comment on Cosmo Genovese Dies: Script Supervisor On ‘Perry Mason’, ‘A-Team’ & Two ‘Star Trek’ Series Was 95Federation space is something Jonathan Frakes knows backward and forward so it’s no surprise that he’s back in Starfleet mode as the director of‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Home For Sale In Malibu, Part Of ‘The Survivors’ Episodeis on the market.

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