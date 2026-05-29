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Pluto TV's June Lineup: Nearly 400 Movies and Shows to Stream for Free

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Pluto TV's June Lineup: Nearly 400 Movies and Shows to Stream for Free
Pluto TVJune LineupFree Streaming
📆5/29/2026 11:06 PM
📰ComicBook
26 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 42% · Publisher: 68%

Pluto TV has revealed its extensive list of new arrivals for June, featuring a mix of blockbuster movies and TV series that will be available to stream for free. With a focus on movies, the platform offers a diverse selection, including the first three 'Spy Kids' films, several 'Mission: Impossible' movies, and 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Additionally, two new TV series will be joining the platform, making June a stacked month for streaming.

As June approaches, summer activities like pool time and vacations are not the only things to look forward to. Streaming platforms are gearing up with a plethora of new content, and Pluto TV has unveiled an impressive list of nearly 400 movies and TV series set to stream for free in June.

The platform boasts a wide range of offerings, with the first three 'Spy Kids' films, several 'Mission: Impossible' movies, and 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' among the highlights. Additionally, two new TV series will be joining the platform. With such a vast array of new titles, June is shaping up to be a thrilling month for streaming enthusiasts. Mark your calendars and start planning your watchlist now!

Most of Pluto TV's new additions will be available starting June 1st

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Pluto TV June Lineup Free Streaming Movies TV Series Spy Kids Mission: Impossible Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

 

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