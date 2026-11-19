Pluto TV announces its exclusive December Double Feature Fridays schedule. Discover the holiday movie pairings, streaming debuts, and premiere times for December.

Pluto TV has officially unveiled its comprehensive programming schedule for the upcoming month, introducing a special lineup titled Double Feature Fridays. This initiative is designed to capitalize on the high-traffic holiday season by offering viewers a curated selection of two films every Friday night. The premieres begin on the first Friday of December and continue through the end of the month, providing a consistent entertainment option for subscribers during the busiest time of the year.

Programming Schedule and Broadcast Details

Every Friday in December at 8 p.m. ET, viewers can tune into Pluto TV Spotlight for these exclusive double features. The broadcast structure includes a unique pre-show component produced in partnership with Hollywood Access. This segment utilizes the production company's extensive archival interviews and behind-the-scenes footage to provide context for the upcoming films. The hour-long block allows audiences to engage with the history and stars of the movies before the main features begin. This added layer of content distinguishes the lineup from standard on-demand viewing options available elsewhere on the platform.

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December 6th Holiday Comedies and Action Films

The inaugural week of the series kicks off on December 6th with a diverse pairing that spans multiple genres. The evening begins with the thriller, which is set in the heart of Arkansas. The plot follows a desperate stripper and her veteran husband who gamble everything on a high-stakes heist. Their plan goes awry when a gang of redneck gangsters and rival criminal crews collide. The simple robbery escalates into a neon-lit hell of violence and chaos. Following the thriller is the action-comedy starring a thieving Santa. He operates without regard for whether people have been naughty or nice. A security guard, a sexy bartender, and a kid convinced of his identity as Santa pursue him.

December 13th Streaming Debuts and Romantic Stories

The second week, beginning December 13th, features two romantic narratives with one notable streaming debut. The first film follows a New York food critic who survives sudden cardiac arrest. He is forced to return home for a never-ending Christmas and confront a love he thought was lost. The cast includes Brittany Curran, Beverly D'Angelo, and Joey Lawrence. The second feature is set in New York on New Year's Eve. It is a romantic comedy celebrating love, hope, forgiveness, and second chances. The story intertwines the lives of couples and singles during the dazzling night of the year. The ensemble cast features Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hilary Swank, and Sofia Vergara.

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December 20th Global Adventures and Classic Reimagined

As Christmas approaches, the December 20th lineup offers family-focused comedies and a modern classic. The first film is set in Italy where an American couple brings their ten-year-old daughter to her grandfather's hotel. They reveal their separation during the trip. The daughter asks to celebrate one last Christmas together in August to bring them back together. The cast includes Danny DeVito, Andie MacDowell, Wilmer Valderrama, Lucy DeVito, and Antonella Rose. The second film is a modern take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. It stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a mean TV executive resembling a modern-day Scrooge. Three ghosts from the past, present, and future visit him before the night ends. The supporting cast includes Karen Allen, John Forsythe, John Glover, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Carole Kane.

December 27th Action-Packed Finale and Redemption

The final week of the series on December 27th trades holiday cheer for high-stakes action. The evening starts with a thriller where Tommy Ward flees to Los Angeles after botching a hit. He strikes a deal to mentor his boss's awkward son in exchange for a way home. The routine job turns into a night of gunfights, killers, and chaos as the duo battles for redemption. The cast includes Josh Duhamel, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Rick Hoffman, and Aidan Gillen. The second film is an outrageous action-comedy featuring an elite bodyguard and a renowned hitman. They are forced to work together, trying to avoid getting killed and killing each other. Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek head the cast.

Availability and Viewing Options

All Double Feature Friday pairings premiere on Pluto TV Spotlight at 8 p.m. ET on their respective Fridays. After the initial broadcast, the movies join the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand. This ensures that viewers who miss the live slots can still access the content throughout the month. The lineup provides a mix of traditional holiday themes, modern reimaginations, and action spectacles to suit diverse viewer preferences.