Pluribus season two production slated for late 2026 after delays, producer says

Apple TV confirms that filming for Pluribus season two is unlikely to start this fall, with a new timeline pointing to late 2026 or early 2027, according to executive producer Gordon Smith.

Apple TV announced a major update on the highly anticipated second season of the science fiction thriller Pluribus . The series, which broke viewership records as the most‑watched show in the platform's history, concluded its first season with a dramatic cliffhanger.

An alien pathogen had turned the majority of humanity into a hive‑mind, leaving only a handful of immune individuals to fight for survival. Among those survivors were Carol Sturka, portrayed by Rhea Seehorn, and Manousous Oviedo, played by Carlos‑Manuel Vesga. The finale saw the duo teaming up after Carol detonated an atomic device, a bold move that set the stage for the looming conflict of season two.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Gordon Smith discussed the production timeline and the challenges the crew faces. He explained that the writing process is well underway, with the team approximately halfway through scripting the new episodes. Smith admitted that progress is slower than desired, but emphasized the commitment to delivering a quality continuation of the story.

He expressed optimism that filming could resume by the end of the calendar year or early the following year, depending on logistical hurdles and the availability of key cast members. Supporting the official update, actress Karolina Wydra, who brings the character Zosia to life, recently shared her perspective with ScreenRant. Wydra said she expected principal photography to commence in the autumn months, though she clarified that an exact start date remained uncertain.

Smith's comments suggest that an early autumn rollout is now doubtful, with the earliest realistic window appearing to be late 2026. Industry observers note that this timeline could shift again, potentially extending into early 2027 if production delays persist. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements as the network continues to provide new information about filming locations, release dates, and additional plot revelations.

The show remains rated TV‑MA and combines elements of drama, thriller, and speculative fiction, promising a compelling continuation for its growing audience





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