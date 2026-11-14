Samba Schutte has been upped to series regular status for 'Pluribus' Season 2, Variety has learned.

Schutte is known for playing Mr. Diabaté in Season 1 as a guest star. Like Rhea Seehorn’s Carol, the character is immune to the outbreak and lives a hedonistic lifestyle.

Schutte is also known for starring in the HBO Max pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” as well as the NBC sitcom “Sunnyside. ” He previously worked on the Dutch version of “The Daily Show,” “De Nieuwste Show,” as a writer and correspondent.

Also read ‘Pluribus’ Promotes Samba Schutte To Series Regular For Season 2

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It was one of the most nominated series at this year’s Emmy Awards, raking in 18 total nominations for its first season. It won six Emmys for its first season, including Seehorn’s win for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Series creator Vince Gilligan also won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series.

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Additional wins were for outstanding picture editing for a drama series, outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama , outstanding original main title theme music, and outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program .

“Pluribus” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Gilligan, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Jeff Frost, Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy.