Plum returns, but Wings beat Sparks behind Bueckers, Ogunbowale

Kelsey Plum scored 27 points in her return from a three-game injury absence, but it wasn't enough as the Wings beat the Sparks behind a career-high 14 assists from Paige Bueckers and season-high 30 points from Arike Ogunbowale.

, had 27 points as she improved her season scoring average to 26.9 points. But the Wings had too much offensive power, with all five starters scoring in double figures as Dallas improved to 7-3.

That is the Wings' best record through their first 10 games since the franchise moved to Dallas in 2016. Last season, the Wings didn't reach seven victories until July 22 and finished 10-34, missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

"I don't think anybody in the league or probably around the country thought we'd be 7-3 right now," Dallas first-year coach Jose Fernandez said. " the locker room did, and I did, and our staff did. We continue to learn from the wins as much as we learned from those three losses we had leads in the fourth quarter.

"had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Bueckers had 18 points, and her 14 assists tied the Wings' franchise record.

"She has a good feel on pick-and-roll coverages, in the middle of the floor, in the slot, on the side," Fernandez said. "Paige is going to get everybody's best defender night in and night out, and now she's playing primarily at the point guard spot. She just makes really, really good reads.

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