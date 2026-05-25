Ploopy Bean: The Modern Take on the Classic IBM TrackPoint

The Ploopy Bean reintroduces the iconic TrackPoint pointing stick as a stand‑alone device, offering precision, customization and a modern USB‑C connection for desktop and laptop use. Its 3‑D‑printed chassis, firmware updates and high polling rate make it a cutting-edge alternative to traditional mice.

The new Ploopy Bean is a point-and-click device that breaks the mold of traditional computer mice by presenting a small crimson nub at its core, an homage to the TrackPoint technology that once defined IBM’s ThinkPad keyboards.

Unlike a conventional mouse that sits by your keyboard and is moved across a flat surface, the Bean is a dedicated pointing stick that requires no spatial movement; the user simply applies pressure to the crimson pad to steer the cursor. The device includes four surrounding buttons that mirror the left, right, middle and additional click functions that bulk‑moving mice require. What makes the Bean stand out is not just its form but its performance.

The nub is built from a silicone material that offers a hidden surface area of 11 millimetres in any direction and is capable of detecting displacements as fine as three microns. Running at a polling rate of one thousand hertz, each input is transferred to the operating system in real time, allowing the cursor to react with the same fluidity one would expect from high‑end gaming mice.

The product is eight–bit commercial ready concept, and it ships with a USB‑A to USB‑C cable, because the firm has yet to support wireless operation. Perhaps the most eye‑catching feature is that the Bean is available as a 3‑D‑printed kit, meaning users can build, customise and even download firmware updates from Ploopy’s official repository. The manufacturers already offer a set of redesigned chassis plates that change the colour and stiffness of the device.

The firmware is open‑source, letting developers assign new colours, schedule re‑calibration for the nub’s sensitivity, or add extra shortcuts. Regarding the final product, the Box‑price of just over fifty dollars, plus the cost of the cable, is considered relatively affordable for a piece of technology designed to enhance productivity and appeal to those who miss the classic TrackPoint.

Since its launch on the 6th of May 2026, the Bean has been in the spotlight on online forums, Reddit threads and competitive review sites. While the press release framed the Bean as “a simple nod to vintage computers with modern versatility”, many users compare the pointing stick’s precision with the ergonomics of modern gaming mice and pick it as a potential replacement for the classic design.

Reviewers also note the time lag between pre‑order and delivery, with the first tier promising shipping within eight weeks and the second extending up to twenty weeks. For older PC users and fans of trace‑based pointing devices, the Bean offers a nostalgic yet fresh experience, combining the best of IBM’s legacy with contemporary hardware where the sense of hovering a nub in the air fills in the void between finger‑controlled mouse‑pad and keyboard‐integrated TrackPoint.

The world is watching to see if Ploopy can operationalise a wireless variant and flex that sleek connection to a future that has a truer sense of “one‑hand‑friendly” functionality. In summary, the newly released Ploopy Bean is a decorative but powerful gaming‑style pointing stick that combines the comfort of a built‑in nub with the dynamic precision of modern DPI sensors. It will appeal to anyone looking to revisit and upgrade a timeless device in the playground of custom PC peripherals.

(Note that the device requires a wired connection, but Ploopy’s community may develop wireless workarounds in the future)





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Ploopy Bean Trackpoint Pointing Stick USB-C Customizable Peripheral

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