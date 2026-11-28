Discover the new free movies, shows, and live TV channels arriving on Plex this December, along with titles departing the platform before the holiday season ends.

As November nears its conclusion, attention naturally shifts toward the upcoming holiday month. December brings a mix of celebration and financial pressure, as holiday shopping and gatherings often strain budgets. Residents looking to reduce expenses can turn to free streaming services for entertainment. Plex, a prominent digital media player, has officially announced its content slate for the coming month.

New Movies And Shows Arriving In December

Plex is introducing a robust selection of films and television series available for free streaming this December. The platform ensures that users can access high-quality entertainment without incurring subscription costs. This addition supports consumers seeking affordable leisure options during the busy festive period.

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The incoming lineup includes a variety of genres designed to appeal to diverse viewer preferences. These titles become immediately accessible to any user with a Plex account. The service continues to expand its library to compete with paid counterparts in the market.

Users should note that these new additions are subject to availability and may change. The platform aims to provide a steady stream of fresh content throughout the month. This strategy helps retain users who are looking for constant entertainment updates.

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Curated Holiday Collections And Live TV Channels

Beyond individual titles, Plex is launching special curated holiday collections for the season. These collections group films and shows by theme, making it easier for viewers to find festive content. The curation process simplifies the search for appropriate holiday entertainment for families and individuals alike.

The company is also expanding its live television offerings with new free channels. These channels broadcast a continuous stream of content without requiring a cable subscription. This feature provides an alternative to traditional television for cord-cutters and budget-conscious viewers.

The integration of live TV into the free tier enhances the platform's value proposition. It allows users to access real-time programming alongside on-demand movies. This combination creates a more comprehensive entertainment ecosystem within the app.

Departing Titles And Platform Updates

While new content arrives, some existing titles will be leaving the Plex free tier in December. Viewers are encouraged to watch these departing movies and shows before they are removed. The platform notifies users of these changes to prevent disappointment after the titles disappear.

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This rotation of content is a standard practice in the streaming industry to refresh libraries. It ensures that the free tier remains dynamic and engaging for regular users. Keeping track of incoming and outgoing titles helps users maximize their free streaming time.

Plex maintains a detailed schedule of these transitions to keep its community informed. The company emphasizes transparency regarding content licensing changes. This approach builds trust with its growing user base during the competitive holiday season.