The photojournalist talks about the making of her latest book, The Eyes of Gaza

“The hardest part was having something as intimate and personal as a diary become public,” says Plestia Alaqad of her decision to publish her diary-memoir,The book details the harrowing first weeks after October 7 in Gaza as a young Palestinian journalist.

Alaqad studied new media and journalism at Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus before returning to her home in 2022. Intending to educate the world about her city, she did not know she would end up reporting the first stages of the genocide. Alaqad’s reporting situated herself as a voice for the ordinary. In the first few days, she spoke to her neighbors and local children.

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Her reporting appeared mostly on her Instagram account, which grew to a little over 2 million followers, with many of her images republished by the BBC,, which Alaqad also recounts in her memoir, there are moments of tenderness caught by her and everyday Gazans she would meet and talk to. Her style of reporting is grounded in a sense of familiarity, narrating the everyday in extraordinary circumstances.

She made connections with people in a way that makes you feel like you were alongside her, drinking tea with the localAlaqad left Gaza for Lebanon, where she is completing her master’s degree. During the course of our interview, she spoke openly with me about the loneliness of the isolation of being a witness, forever changed by the devastation. One of my favorite things about Gaza is the people and the sense of community.

For example, the relationship between my neighbors and I. I’ve been living in the Al -Waleed Building since I was almost four years old, and I know all my neighbors. Like Dana, who lived next door next to me—it was like having a sister and best friend nearby at all times. Whenever I needed anything, I just knocked at Dana’s door.

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If I needed help picking out an outfit, if I needed help replying to messages, even if I was just bored and I wanted someone to hang out with, it was always Dana who I turned to. There’s something about Gaza that just is home to me. There is simplicity and a love for life in Gaza that I haven’t seen elsewhere in the world. So being born and raised there always meant having loving and supportive people around me.

I know you want to write all kinds of work. Why do you think it’s important for you to continue to be able to write books, to continue to be able to speak? I recently heard you say in a video that you are “refusing to be erased. ” There’s more to us than being occupied.

We’re full of talent and art we never got the time to make, because we’re too busy worrying if the people we love will still be alive tomorrow. That’s what pushes me to keep writing. I’m interested in writing and telling stories of people. I recently interviewed Renad Atallah and wrote a piece about her for, where I share a personal essay every week on Gaza, girlhood, friendship, and everything in between.

My ultimate hope would be to tell stories about a free Palestine one day. And as a journalist, I’ll always see my work as incomplete without going back to Gaza and continuing to tell Palestinian stories from the ground. And hopefully work on an international level and tell stories of people who suffered because of war and conflicts in other countries. I enjoy reading nonfiction books and memoirs because I love learning about people and their experiences.

I remember reading Anne Frank’s diary in middle school. … I remember how it made me feel and the impact it had on me. I have also always been drawn to personal writings, like Franz Kafka’s letters and the letters between Ghassan Kanafani and Ghada al-Samman.

I think I’m a very curious person by nature, and I’m interested in understanding what is happening in people’s minds, and if I get the chance to read strangers’ diaries, I wouldn't say no. That curiosity is something that inspired me. Growing up, I always had a diary. It was me and my purple diary against the world. … For me, journaling has always been my safe space in the world.

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It’s the one place where I can write whatever I want without feeling judged. That’s honestly why I wanted to create, which is an Arabic word that means intention. The first product will be a journal, of course, and it will come in four different colors.

Each journal has a small, kind reminder on the hardcover and little sweet quotes throughout the pages because I wanted to create something that is personal and safe, something you would want to come back to and share your thoughts in. For me, journaling has always been where I can reconnect with myself. I hope Neya can become that for other people too: a small space where they can pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves.

The hardest part was having something as intimate and personal as a diary become public. Something that was once only mine suddenly was in the hands of people from all around the world. I always try to think about the impact it could have on others, and I’m grateful that this time we get to tell our own stories rather than having our stories told on our behalf.

I’m also grateful for the readers around the world who have readI often feel like I am living in two worlds. On one hand, I have the opportunity to do things that many people back home cannot access freely, such as pursuing my education and continuing my master’s degree.

On the other hand, I carry the weight of knowing what is happening to my people and my land, without having any superpower to stop it. I always try to stay honest and true to myself, and I try to take people through this journey with me online. I share the contradictions, the pain, and the moments of hope.

What it’s like trying to process the experience of having your homeland bombed, your city erased, and your people murdered, while also surviving and trying to make sense of the world outside. It is something that is difficult to put into words. It feels like time has frozen in Gaza, while the rest of the world continues moving forward. And for those of us away from home, we are constantly trying to live between these two realities.

Gaza is a place where contradictions exist side by side. You see unimaginable grief, but you also see people trying to find meaning and strength in the middle of that suffering.captures these contradictions. On one page, sadness may take over, while on another, hope emerges. Ultimately, I believe that when people experience powerful emotions, they are often moved to take action.