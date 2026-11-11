Plesio restructures debt with €390m capital injection and extended maturities to 2032

Plesio has agreed to cut €610m of debt and extend maturities to 2032 in exchange for a €390m capital injection that could raise Daniel Kretinsky's stake to nearly 85%. The deal, finalised by December, aims to support the company's Renouveau 2030 plan.

The French food retailer Plesio has reached an agreement in principle to trim €610 million of debt, extend loan maturities to 2032, and receive a €390 million capital injection from owner Daniel Kretinsky's France Retail Holdings. The deal, announced on November 10, seeks to secure the company's liquidity and support its Renouveau 2030 strategy amid a 2.7 percent revenue decline in the third quarter.

Debt Reduction and Maturity Extension Explained

The restructure targets €1.4 billion of debt that was due in March 2027. Under the new terms, the principal will be reduced to €800 million and the payment schedule shifted to 2032. The agreement also includes a €610 million write‑off and a lowering of interest rates that had burdened the group.

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Stakeholder Positions on the Transaction

Daniel Kretinsky, who took control of Casino in 2024, will receive a fresh capital injection that could lift his equity stake from 53 percent to nearly 85 percent. France Retail Holdings will fund the €390 million, while creditors will agree to convert part of a five‑year loan into shares that the holding company will buy in January 2028. An alternative scenario would leave Kretinsky with a smaller stake and creditors holding primarily a loan.

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Impact on Employees, Stores, and the Market

With about 6,500 stores and 25,000 employees, Plesio has faced operational challenges, including store closures, weak clothing sales at Monoprix during a September heatwave, and violence at 50 stores in October. Despite a 9.3 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026, the company's revenue fell to €1.9 billion year‑on‑year. The restructuring is expected to be finalised by December 19 and completed by March 2027, after court validation, allowing Plesio to continue its Renouveau 2030 plan and maintain stability for its workforce and suppliers."