Plenty of star power on celebrity row for Knicks-Spurs Game 3

Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet have been courtside mainstays at Madison Square Garden throughout the postseason.

Subscribe to read this story ad-freePlenty of bold-faced names took their places Monday night on celebrity row and throughout the crowd atThe New York Knicks are looking to grab a 3-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs as the series comes to Manhattan.

It’s the first time since 1999 that the Knicks have hosted a Finals game, and the crowd is expected to be star-studded. It was no surprise to see Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller and Fat Joe. They’re all courtside mainstays.

DJ Khaled was also at MSG to take in the action, as were Derek Jeter, Larry David and Jay-Z. President Donald Trump made it to Monday night’s game, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to as well. DJ Khaled, left, and Fat Joe are definitely hoping for the New York Knicks to win "anotha one.

"T-shirts and towels on seats at Madison Square Garden before the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs meet for game three of the NBA Finals in New York. Actors Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet. Tracy Morgan cheers before the start of game three of the NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. Dustin Satloff / Getty Images





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