Beverly Whipple, author of 'The G Spot,' helped fill major gaps in sex science. Her student and friend looks at her legacy and why pleasure is medicine.

Dr. Beverly Whipple, pioneer of pleasure, began her research by listening to women and taking them seriously. She helped fill huge in big gaps in the science of sex, and made sexual pleasure a valid topic for research.

She helped show us that the mind is the most powerful sexual organ of all. , has died. To pay tribute, I want to fully communicate how her contributions to the field rocked the world. I want to celebrate the huge impact she had in legitimizing women’s pleasure so that women themselves would be encouraged to explore their bodies and their pleasure capacity.

Also read Un jardinero de Beverly Hills fallece en el derrumbe de una grúa de grandes dimensiones

Beyond her groundbreaking book,, Beverly single-handedly blazed a trail that led to some of the biggest breakthroughs in human sexuality research in our lifetime. But I also want to share the life lessons I had the privilege of learning in my relationship with her. I’m having a conversation with Beverly in my mind. As I struggle to get this tribute right, I hear her say, “Relax, just do a good-enough job!

” She taught me and others not to strive so hard. To let go of being goal-directed in bed. To not pursue “great sex” in lieu of enjoying theover losing my pet. The loss-of-a-dear-friend-and-mentor grief has only made the lessons loom larger.

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I trust Beverly would agree: To be fully alive, we need to feel the Life is full of joy and loss, and the biggest loss is not to feel it all. And pleasure, both in and out of the bedroom, is medicine. It makes our brain and bodies work better and makes life worth living. .

This led her to partner with my Ph. D. mentor, Dr. Barry Komisaruk, complete her own Ph. D., andof women who reported being able to have imagery-induced orgasms. The results supported that for these women, imagery-induced orgasms produced physical changes comparable to those of orgasms from physical stimulation.

Years later in my Ph. D. studies, inspired and supported by Beverly, my colleagues and I found that when women simply “, their brains lit up areas that register actual physical touch, along with many of the same regions that get activated during orgasm. This supports the notion that the brain or mind is the most important sex organ of all.

Beverly continued to her work and listened to women with complete spinal cord injuries who reported that they still experienced menstrual cramps and orgasm, despite doctors telling them it was medically impossible and “all in their heads. ” In 2004, Beverly and Barry conducted the world’s first-everNot all people with spinal cord injury report genital sensations, but for those who do, this validated their experience and paved the way for further brain imaging research on genital stimulation and orgasm, which I had the privilege to conduct and publish for my own dissertation.

In Beverly’s work on the health benefits of sexual expression, she pointed to research linking it to pain relief, lowerBeverly was a brilliant scientist, educator, and mentor. Most of all, she was a beautiful, kind, loving human being. In tribute to her, I put together a short reel of our lab’s work, as shown onand other networks, as part of her legacy.

She appears in the first clip, right there in the lab with us, and the work documented in the other clips all grew from the questions she asked decades ago. . The role of urethra in female orgasm. International Journal of Sexology, 3, 145–148.

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Komisaruk, B. R., Whipple, B., Crawford, A., Grimes, S., Liu, W. C., Kalnin, A., & Mosier, K. . Brain activation during vaginocervical self-stimulation and orgasm in women with complete spinal cord injury: fMRI evidence of mediation by the vagus nerves. Perry, J. D., & Whipple, B. . Pelvic muscle strength of female ejaculators: Evidence in support of a new theory of orgasm.

The Journal of Sex Research, 17, 22–39. Wise, N. J., Frangos, E., & Komisaruk, B. R. . Activation of sensory cortex by imagined genital stimulation: an fMRI analysis. Wise, N. J., Frangos, E., & Komisaruk, B. R. .

Brain activity unique to orgasm in women: an fMRI analysis. There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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