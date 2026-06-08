It was Trumpian silly to think that mass deportation of immigrants was going to lead to a huge wave of jobs for native born workers.

Please Note, Trump's Vicious Attack on Migrant Workers Has Not Created a Golden Age of Job Creation for Americans It was Trumpian silly to think that mass deportation of immigrants was going to lead to a huge wave of jobs for native born workers.

This outcome shouldn’t be a big surprise to people who have given the issue much thought. Most of the jobs that immigrants do are not ones that native-born workers are lining up for. Few people born in this country want to work on farms picking lettuce or tomatoes or in meat-processing plants. It’s the same story with low-paying jobs such as home health care aides or custodians.

It was Trumpian silly to think that mass deportation of immigrants was going to lead to a huge wave of jobs for native born workers. In fact, as muchin the construction industry, where close to 30% of the workforce are immigrants. The availability of lower-cost immigrant labor allows many projects to go forward that would not otherwise. In this way, it is a net job gainer for native-born workers.

This is likely true in many other areas as well. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that immigrants never lower the wages of native-born workers. There are likely cases where workers on H1-B visas have reduced the wages of workers in some occupations, even if the effect of the program in general may still be positive.

I am also confident that if we eased thebarriers to foreign-trained doctors, the pay of our doctors would not still be twice as high as in other wealthy countries, thereby loweringwill bring the jobs back. Half a century ago, the meat-packing industry had many good-paying union jobs that were later taken by low-paid immigrants. Chasing away immigrants now will not bring those good-paying jobs back. Anyhow, the results to date are clear.

Trump’s mass deportation has not led to any sort of windfall for native-born workers. As the Trumpers say, “Trump was wrong about everything. ” It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.

It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.

Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.

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But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. Dean Baker is the co-founder and the senior economist of the Center for Economic and Policy Research .

He is the author of several books, including"Getting Back to Full Employment: A Better bargain for Working People," "The End of Loser Liberalism: Making Markets Progressive," "The United States Since 1980,""Social Security: The Phony Crisis" , and"The Conservative Nanny State: How the Wealthy Use the Government to Stay Rich and Get Richer.

" He also has a blog,"Beat the Press," where he discusses the media's coverage of economic issues. This outcome shouldn’t be a big surprise to people who have given the issue much thought. Most of the jobs that immigrants do are not ones that native-born workers are lining up for. Few people born in this country want to work on farms picking lettuce or tomatoes or in meat-processing plants.

It’s the same story with low-paying jobs such as home health care aides or custodians. It was Trumpian silly to think that mass deportation of immigrants was going to lead to a huge wave of jobs for native born workers. In fact, as muchin the construction industry, where close to 30% of the workforce are immigrants. The availability of lower-cost immigrant labor allows many projects to go forward that would not otherwise.

In this way, it is a net job gainer for native-born workers. This is likely true in many other areas as well. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that immigrants never lower the wages of native-born workers. There are likely cases where workers on H1-B visas have reduced the wages of workers in some occupations, even if the effect of the program in general may still be positive.

I am also confident that if we eased thebarriers to foreign-trained doctors, the pay of our doctors would not still be twice as high as in other wealthy countries, thereby loweringwill bring the jobs back. Half a century ago, the meat-packing industry had many good-paying union jobs that were later taken by low-paid immigrants. Chasing away immigrants now will not bring those good-paying jobs back. Anyhow, the results to date are clear.

Trump’s mass deportation has not led to any sort of windfall for native-born workers. As the Trumpers say, “Trump was wrong about everything. ”Dean Baker is the co-founder and the senior economist of the Center for Economic and Policy Research .

He is the author of several books, including"Getting Back to Full Employment: A Better bargain for Working People," "The End of Loser Liberalism: Making Markets Progressive," "The United States Since 1980,""Social Security: The Phony Crisis" , and"The Conservative Nanny State: How the Wealthy Use the Government to Stay Rich and Get Richer.

" He also has a blog,"Beat the Press," where he discusses the media's coverage of economic issues. This outcome shouldn’t be a big surprise to people who have given the issue much thought. Most of the jobs that immigrants do are not ones that native-born workers are lining up for. Few people born in this country want to work on farms picking lettuce or tomatoes or in meat-processing plants.

It’s the same story with low-paying jobs such as home health care aides or custodians. It was Trumpian silly to think that mass deportation of immigrants was going to lead to a huge wave of jobs for native born workers. In fact, as muchin the construction industry, where close to 30% of the workforce are immigrants. The availability of lower-cost immigrant labor allows many projects to go forward that would not otherwise.

In this way, it is a net job gainer for native-born workers. This is likely true in many other areas as well. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that immigrants never lower the wages of native-born workers. There are likely cases where workers on H1-B visas have reduced the wages of workers in some occupations, even if the effect of the program in general may still be positive.

I am also confident that if we eased thebarriers to foreign-trained doctors, the pay of our doctors would not still be twice as high as in other wealthy countries, thereby loweringwill bring the jobs back. Half a century ago, the meat-packing industry had many good-paying union jobs that were later taken by low-paid immigrants. Chasing away immigrants now will not bring those good-paying jobs back. Anyhow, the results to date are clear.

Trump’s mass deportation has not led to any sort of windfall for native-born workers. As the Trumpers say, “Trump was wrong about everything. ”The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful.

The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform.

To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit.

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Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data.

Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in?





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