Pleasanton Real Estate Sales: $3.2M Sale Tops Market Sept 21 to Oct 4

A $3.2 million single-family home leads Pleasanton residential sales from Sept 21 to Oct 4. Thirty-six properties transacted with an average price of $1.4 million and $781 per square foot.

A prestigious single-family residence located in the 3300 block of Medallion Court in Pleasanton has commanded the highest price on the market, selling for $3,168,000. This transaction anchors a robust reporting period where title records were processed between September 21 and October 4. The sale highlights the continued strength of the local housing sector, where premium properties continue to attract significant capital despite broader economic fluctuations.

Weekly Sales Volume and Market Averages

During this specific four-week window, a total of thirty-six residential real estate sales were officially recorded within the Pleasanton area. The aggregate activity resulted in an average sale price of $1,400,000 for all completed transactions. This figure provides a clear benchmark for the median financial commitment required by buyers entering the current market environment in this Alameda County community.

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The financial valuation per unit of space also saw consistent activity, with the average price per square foot settling at $781. It is important to note that these statistics encompass sales where the title was officially recorded during the period from the week of September 21 through the week of October 4. This recording date standard ensures that all listed properties are included regardless of when the initial purchase agreement was signed or the closing date occurred in previous months.

Top-Tier Transactions and Premium Properties

The Medallion Court property, measuring 3,291 square feet, was built in 1998 and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The calculated price per square foot for this specific home reached $963, reflecting a premium over the citywide average. The transaction for this high-end residence was completed on August 24, indicating that the paperwork and recording process took several weeks to finalize and appear in the October report.

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Just below the top spot, a residence in the 900 block of Happy Valley Road sold for $2,990,000. This home, constructed in 1966, offers 2,727 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot for this property was $1,096, which is significantly higher than the market average, likely driven by its location and specific amenities. The deal was finalized on August 17, adding another high-value transaction to the weekly tally.

Another notable entry in the upper echelon of sales is a home in the 600 block of Abbie Street, which sold for $2,500,000. This 2,872-square-foot single-family house, built in 1983, includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot came to $870. The closing date for this transaction was August 24, aligning it with the Medallion Court sale in terms of finalization timing.

Mid-Range Market Activity and Buyer Demand

Beyond the multi-million dollar listings, the market saw substantial activity in the $1.7 million to $2 million range. A home in the 5000 block of Monaco Drive sold for exactly $2,000,000. Built in 1987, this 2,449-square-foot residence contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot was recorded at $817, closely tracking the general market trend. The transaction for this property was completed on August 14.

Further down the price ladder, a house in the 4500 block of Gatetree Circle fetched $1,975,000. This larger property, measuring 2,688 square feet, was built in 1970 and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The lower price per square foot of $735 may reflect the larger footprint and older construction date. The deal was finalized on August 6, showing that high-volume family homes remain in demand.

In the 3200 block of Melanie Circle, a single-family home sold for $1,900,000. Built in 1986, this property offers 2,317 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot was $820. The transaction was finalized on August 14, demonstrating consistent buyer interest in well-maintained, mid-sized homes in established neighborhoods.

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Entry-Level Luxury and Consistent Market Stability

Several properties closed in the $1.8 million range, indicating a healthy flow of transactions among upper-middle-class buyers. A residence in the 4000 block of Blacow Street sold for $1,850,000. Built in 1984, this 2,042-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot stood at $906, suggesting that smaller homes with modern layouts can command higher per-unit values.

Similarly, a property in the 2600 block of Becard Court sold for $1,860,000. This 2,186-square-foot house, built in 1968, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The price per square foot was $851. The deal was closed on August 10, showing that even older homes with larger bedroom counts continue to attract significant financial offers in the Pleasanton market.

The lower end of the high-end market included a sale in the 4700 block of Del Valle Parkway for $1,780,000. Built in 1970, this 2,088-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price per square foot was $852. The transaction was finalized on August 12, contributing to the steady volume of thirty-six recorded sales during this reporting period.

Rounding out the significant transactions is a home in the 2500 block of Larrikeet Court, which sold for $1,700,000. Built in 1975, this 1,722-square-foot property has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The price per square foot reached $987, one of the highest per-unit rates in the mid-range tier. The deal was completed on August 21, concluding the data set for this specific week of title recordings.