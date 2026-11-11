Pleasanton Home Snaps New Record $2.7 Million Sale

A single‑family house at 7900 Sawgrass Court in Pleasanton closed for $2.725 million, topping recent sales and raising the weekly average to $1.5 million.

A single‑family residence on 7900 Sawgrass Court in Pleasanton closed for $2,725,000 during the week of Oct. 5, setting the highest price among fifteen residential sales recorded in the area. The transaction raised the weekly average to $1.5 million, with a per‑square‑foot average of $799.

Record‑Breaking Sale on Sawgrass Court

The 3,634‑square‑foot home was built in 1990 and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The sale price of $2.725 million translates to approximately $750 per square foot.

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Other Notable Transactions

In the same week, a 2,491‑square‑foot home on 7900 Kemper Court sold for $1.78 million, giving a per‑square‑foot price of $715. Other properties that exceeded $1.5 million include 1600 Kolln Street ($1.495 million, $1,015 per square foot), 400 Ewing Drive ($1.5 million, $697), and 3000 Melbourne Court ($1.5 million, $801).

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Market Snapshot and Weekly Averages

Across the 15 sales, the median price hovered around $1.5 million, while the lowest recorded price was $1.399 million for a 1,605‑square‑foot home at 3700 Pimlico Drive. The average price per square foot for the week settled at $799, reflecting a mix of older 1960s and 1970s homes and newer 1990s properties.

Implications for Local Buyers and Sellers

Faced with a high‑end sale and brisk market activity, buyers in Pleasanton may need to act quickly to secure desirable homes. Sellers with comparable square footage and bedroom counts can anticipate competitive bids near the higher end of the average range, while those in older, larger properties may attract premium buyers willing to pay above $1,000 per square foot.