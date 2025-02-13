Pleasanton Home Sales Show Steady Prices

This article reports on recent home sales in Pleasanton, California, highlighting trends and price ranges. It compares several properties sold in recent months, noting their size, features, and sale prices. The data is generated by a bot that analyzes public records.

A spacious property situated in the 3200 block of Pomace Court in Pleasanton was sold on November 13, 2024, for \$1,825,000, or \$644 per square foot. The house, constructed in 1975, boasts an interior space of 2,832 square feet. This single-story residence offers a generous layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior presents roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing/shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds a touch of character to the dwelling.

The property is equipped with forced air heating and central air conditioning. Furthermore, the house features a two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 9,181 square feet. \ In October 2024, a 2,003-square-foot home on the 800 block of Madeira Drive in Pleasanton sold for \$1,623,500, a price per square foot of \$811. This home also comprises four bedrooms and three bathrooms. On Touriga Drive, Pleasanton, in May 2023, a 2,003-square-foot home was sold for \$1,675,000, a price per square foot of \$836. Similar to the previous properties, this one features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Adding to the trend, in January 2023, a 1,942-square-foot home on Crellin Road in Pleasanton sold for \$1,480,000, a price per square foot of \$762. This property also includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. \This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]





