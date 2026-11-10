PlayStation Studios Cancels Haven's PS5 and PC PVP Shooter After Quality Setbacks

PlayStation Studios canceled Haven's PS5 and PC PVP shooter on November 9 after it missed quality benchmarks, with staff shifted to other teams.

PlayStation Studios has canceled a PlayStation 5 and PC PVP shooter being developed by Haven, according to a report from Bloomberg. The game was canceled on November 9 after failing to meet certain quality benchmarks during testing. Bloomberg obtained an alleged internal email from Sean Decker, head of live services at PlayStation Studios, and John Doyle, vice president and head of production at PlayStation Studios, that outlined the decision.

The cancellation is a significant setback for Haven and for PlayStation's broader push into multiplayer games. Neither PlayStation nor Haven had formally announced the decision at the time the report was published, but the internal message suggests a public statement is likely to follow soon.

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How the Haven PVP Shooter Cancellation Unfolded

PlayStation Studios canceled Haven's PVP shooter on November 9 after the project failed to meet quality benchmarks set by the company. The decision was communicated internally through an email that Bloomberg reported it had seen. The message described the cancellation as a difficult call driven by a mix of test results and market pressures.

Canceled announced games usually lead to large layoffs or studio closures. In this case, Bloomberg reported that Haven will not undergo layoffs. Instead, the developers working on the game are being moved to support teams on other PlayStation Studios projects, which allows the studio's staff to remain in place while the shooter is shelved.

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Executive Reasons and Market Conditions Cited

The alleged email from Sean Decker and John Doyle credited the test with strong operational excellence, live operations readiness, and community engagement. However, the same message said player feedback and retention results were mixed and fell short of the goals PlayStation Studios had set for the project.

The executives also pointed to difficult conditions in the PVP shooter genre as a factor in the decision. Their message stated that the combination of weak retention and challenging market conditions led the company to cease development. In plain terms, the team had built a functioning live service, but the numbers from players did not justify a full launch.

Live service games depend on sustained player numbers after release, so retention is often treated as a central measure of success. The alleged email suggests PlayStation Studios judged the Haven project against that standard and found the results lacking, even though other parts of the test performed well.

Staff Moves and What Comes Next for Haven

Haven's developers will not be laid off, according to Bloomberg's report, and will instead be reassigned to support teams on other projects. This approach keeps the studio's workforce intact while PlayStation Studios reallocates resources. It also means the company avoids the closure-driven outcome that often follows high-profile cancellations.

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Gameplay footage from the PVP shooter has also circulated online, giving players a look at what Haven had planned. According to the reports cited, the footage was not being received well by viewers. That reaction added to the pressure on the project, although the alleged internal email attributed the decision mainly to player feedback, retention results, and market conditions.

PlayStation Studios has not yet published a formal statement, and Haven has not publicly commented on the cancellation. Any official announcement from either company would confirm the November 9 cancellation date and clarify how the team's reassignments will proceed across PlayStation's existing multiplayer and support work.