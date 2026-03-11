PlayStation Store Launches Early Black Friday Sale With Discounts Up to 75 Percent

Sony's PlayStation Store begins its Black Friday Deals on November 4, offering up to 75 percent off PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 titles through November 30, with a preview of feaTured games and key dates.

Early Black Friday Sale Arrives on PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched its Black Friday Deals earlier than usual this year, with discounts beginning on the PlayStation Store on Wednesday,November 4. Shoppers can find reductions of up to 75 percent across thousands of games,expansions, and downloadable content for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. The sale is set to run through Monday, November 30, although the exact discount levels can vary by region.

The early begin gives players an opportunity to construct their libraries ahead of the traditional holiday shopping period. The promotion covers a broad range of titles, from large role-playing games and remastered classics to virtual reality experiences and smaller independent projects. Expansions and add-on content are also included, which may appeal to players who already own base games and want to expand their experience.

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Preview of Featured Titles

Sony relEased a preview list of games that will be part of the sale, though the company said the individual discount percentages and the complete catalogue would only be revealed when the Black Friday Deals go live on the storefront. The preview includes several entries from the Atelier series, such as Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Digital Deluxe Edition, Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg, and Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist and the White Guardian.

The Like a Dragon franchise is well represented in the preview, with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii all listed. Other featured games include METAL GEAR SOLID Delta: SNAKE EATER Digital Deluxe Edition, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition,and several Shin Megami Tensei titles, including Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Horror fans are offered The Dark Pictures Anthology entries Man of Medan and The Devil in Me, while shooter fans can look at Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition and the virtual reality title Zombie Army VR.

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Promotion Dates and Conditions

The promotion begins at 00:00 Pacific, Greenwich Mean, and Japan Standard Time on November 4 and runs untill 23:59 on November 30 in the same period zones. The storefront will refresh on November 16, when a recent set of offers is expected to appear. Sony has also warned that some discounts will end earlier, on November 20 at 23:59, and that certain deals may be replaced with recent offers during the sale period.

Because of these changes,the company recommends that customers check the product page of each item before purchasing to confirm the current price and the end date of any discount. Sony notes that the promotion and percentage discounts may differ depending on the region in which a customer shops, and that the Black Friday page on the PlayStation Store carries the most accurate regional details.

Upcoming Releases and Updates

Alongside the sale, Sony highlighted several other items on its platform. Pre-downloads for Grand Theft Auto VI are scheduled to begin on November 10, allowing players to download the game files ahead of its release. The company did not restate the full launch date in the same announcement, but the pre-download window gives subscribers and buyers a chance to prepare in advance.

Sony also announced that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has entered its second year of content. The update introduces Duel Mode, along with new characters, gadgets, and other additions for players of the racing title. Taken together,the early sale, the upcoming major release,and the ongoing support for existing games signal a busy period for the PlayStation Store as the holiday season approaches.