PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 Sale: 10 Standout Games to Buy Now

The PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 sale has launched with deep discounts on many recent releases. Every listed deal stays live until November 20 at 11:59 pm PT.

The PlayStation Store has launched its annual Black Friday sale for 2026, and a large number of games are now deeply discounted. Some of the titles on sale only released earlier this year, which gives players a practical way to fill gaps in their Game of the Year lists.

The sale covers far more games than any single guide can review. This article presents an unranked selection of 10 games worth buying during the PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 sale. All deals in this list remain live until November 20 at 11:59 pm PT.

Also read Black Friday 2024 Deal Guide: Top Retailers and Savings Categories

How the PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 Sale Works

The PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 sale is a limited-time discount event that lowers prices on a broad mix of new and older releases. Every deal covered here is scheduled to end on November 20 at 11:59 pm PT, so buyers should check the final cutoff before making a purchase.

Because the event includes recent releases alongside titles from earlier years, it suits players who want to catch up on big games they have not had time to play. The source material notes that the sale makes it easier to compare standout titles before choosing what to buy.

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Standout Games Highlighted in the Sale

A Konami horror title set in a rural Japanese town in the 1960s stands out as the strongest example of Konami modernizing its long-running franchise. The game is set in a period that the series rarely explores, and it tells its story through the eyes of a teenage girl.

The narrative moves into strange territory and reaches a level of elegance that the franchise had not shown in decades. The game is also frightening at times, and its metaphor-rich story is the main reason it earns a place among the sale's top picks, even though its combat can occasionally feel like a chore.

Dotemu, the studio known for its distinctive pixel-style work, is behind a beat 'em up roguelike that blends the two genres. Its art and animations are highly polished, and the fast brawler combat runs smoothly for most of the game. Multiple classes and perks give the core loop enough variety to support many different builds.

The same roguelike game also includes a playable magician frog, a detail that adds to its replay value compared with many older beat 'em ups it draws inspiration from. The variety of builds is a strength that the source material says is often missing from the genre.

IO Interactive, the developer long associated with the Hitman series, has produced a spy action game that brings the studio's open mission design to a new style of play. The game combines high-octane set pieces with missions that can be completed in several ways, and players can blend gunplay with hand-to-hand combat.

Another title in the selection is a clone-management game set on a hostile planet, where players must gather materials on a deadly surface, manage their base, and assign clones to tasks. Its premise and gameplay loop are both highlighted as unusually strong, with pressure created by limited time and the risk of chaos or death.

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Smaller Games and Their Appeal

A raccoon-led adventure in the sale stars a mischievous animal who terrorizes the local residents before facing the consequences of his actions. The source describes its writing as sharp enough to move past internet humor, while still delivering a thoughtful story about chaos and redemption.

A physics-based game inverts the mechanics of Katamari Damacy. Instead of rolling up objects, players move holes around and swallow items to grow larger holes that can consume bigger objects, creating a simple and satisfying loop.

A short, small-scale exploration game in the sale focuses on wandering a compact island and gliding to unlock feathers that help with movement. Its secrets and characters can be completed within a matter of hours, which makes it a relaxed alternative to more demanding open-world titles.

Why the Sale Matters for Game of the Year Lists

The discounts give players a practical reason to explore a wide range of genres before the sale ends on November 20 at 11:59 pm PT. Horror, roguelike brawling, spy action, and short exploration games are all represented, so buyers can compare very different experiences in one shopping session.

For players building a Game of the Year list, the sale offers a chance to play recent releases that might otherwise be expensive or overlooked. Checking the end date on each deal helps buyers avoid missing a discount that expires before they finish their decision.