PlayStation State of Play Showcases 'Marvel's Wolverine' and 'Rayman Legends: Retold' Among New Announcements

During a recent State of Play broadcast, PlayStation unveiled several major game updates including the release date for 'Rayman Legends: Retold', pre-order details for 'Marvel's Wolverine', and a re-titled Marvel fighting game. The event also featured exclusive theater screenings and live coverage of gameplay reveals.

The recent PlayStation State of Play event delivered a wave of announcements spanning beloved franchises and upcoming releases. Kicking off the stream, Insomniac Games' ' Marvel's Wolverine ' took center stage with a deeper look at its gameplay.

The title, set for release on September 15, will see its pre-orders go live at the conclusion of the showcase. Highlights from the presentation included dynamic combat sequences combining stealth infiltration with visceral, bloody action. The gameplay demo featured Wolverine causing a chaotic pileup on a logging truck, while Jean Grey demonstrated her telekinetic powers, manipulating objects and enemies. These set pieces underscored the developers' commitment to delivering the large-scale, high-energy moments fans expect from a superhero title.

In another major reveal, Ubisoft announced that 'Rayman Legends: Retold' will launch on October 15. This reimagining of the classic platformer was greeted with palpable excitement during the stream, marking a significant update for the franchise. The announcement was timed within the first minutes of the broadcast, signaling its importance. Additional news emerged regarding a Marvel fighting game originally known as 'Tōkon: Fighting Souls,' which has been officially re-branded as 'MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

' The game remains on track for its planned August 6 release date, maintaining its development schedule amid other superhero titles. For the first time, PlayStation arranged for the State of Play broadcast to be screened in select Alamo Drafthouse theaters, a move indicating strong confidence in the show's content and a desire to create a communal viewing experience for fans. The strategy reflects a growing trend of bridging digital presentations with real-world events.

Live coverage throughout the event provided minute-by-minute updates, with commentary on each reveal as it happened. This approach allowed viewers to follow along with both the official stream and analytical breakdowns in real time. The coverage also included promotional elements such as newsletter subscriptions for deeper analysis of PlayStation events, offering curated highlights and explainers to help audiences understand the broader implications of each announcement for the gaming landscape.

Overall, the State of Play succeeded in clarifying PlayStation's slate for the remainder of 2026 and beyond, answering lingering questions with concrete dates and fresh footage. The combination of high-profile titles like 'Marvel's Wolverine' and 'Rayman Legends: Retold,' alongside the theater initiative and detailed gameplay reveals, positioned the broadcast as a pivotal moment for the platform's upcoming lineup





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Marvel's Wolverine Rayman Legends: Retold MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls State Of Play Playstation Showcase

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