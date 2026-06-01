PlayStation Reveals New Accessories Coming in 2026

PlayStation has confirmed a batch of new accessories are coming out in 2026, including a new fight stick, a monitor, and more. The company revealed the release dates of several products it had previously revealed.

PlayStation has confirmed a batch of new accessories are coming out in 2026. The peripherals include a new fight stick , a monitor, and more. The company revealed the release dates of several products it had previously revealed.

First up, the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick will launch on August 6, 2026, and will retail for $199.99. Pre-orders for the fight stick start on June 12, 2026. The fight stick is designed for maximum competitive play and portability. The fight stick also includes a sling carrying case and built-in rechargeable battery.

PlayStation also revealed the release date for its 27″ gaming monitor. The new monitor will release on August 27, 2026, and retail for $349.99. The new monitor features a DualSense charging hook built into it to let players rest their controllers right under the screen. The monitor features a QHD IPS display at 2560×1440 and also supports VRR and 120Hz gameplay on PS5 and PS5 Pro, and upwards of 240Hz on PC or Mac.

Pre-orders for the monitor go live on June 5, 2026. Finally, the Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers will release sometime later this year, with PlayStation not revealing any pricing or pre-order information at this time. The accessories are expected to be a hit with gamers, especially with the release of new games and consoles. PlayStation has been working hard to improve its gaming experience, and these new accessories are just the beginning.

With the new fight stick and monitor, gamers will be able to experience the best of gaming. The new accessories will also be compatible with other gaming platforms, making it easier for gamers to switch between different games and consoles. PlayStation has been expanding its gaming library, and these new accessories will be a great addition. The company is committed to providing the best gaming experience for its users, and these new accessories are a step in the right direction.

With the new accessories, gamers will be able to enjoy their favorite games in a whole new way. The new fight stick and monitor will be a great addition to any gamer's setup, and the Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers will be a great way to enhance the gaming experience. The accessories are expected to be a hit with gamers, and PlayStation is committed to providing the best gaming experience for its users.

The company has been working hard to improve its gaming experience, and these new accessories are just the beginning. With the new accessories, gamers will be able to experience the best of gaming, and PlayStation will continue to provide the best gaming experience for its users. The company is committed to innovation and providing the best gaming experience for its users, and these new accessories are a step in the right direction.

The new fight stick and monitor will be a great addition to any gamer's setup, and the Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers will be a great way to enhance the gaming experience. The accessories are expected to be a hit with gamers, and PlayStation is committed to providing the best gaming experience for its users. The company has been working hard to improve its gaming experience, and these new accessories are just the beginning.

With the new accessories, gamers will be able to experience the best of gaming, and PlayStation will continue to provide the best gaming experience for its users. The company is committed to innovation and providing the best gaming experience for its users, and these new accessories are a step in the right direction.

The new fight stick and monitor will be a great addition to any gamer's setup, and the Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers will be a great way to enhance the gaming experience. The accessories are expected to be a hit with gamers, and PlayStation is committed to providing the best gaming experience for its users





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Playstation New Accessories 2026 Fight Stick Monitor Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers

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