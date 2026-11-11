PlayStation Plus to Add Ten New Games While Dropping Rockstar Titles on November 17 2026

PlayStation Plus will add ten fresh titles and remove Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on November 17 2026, reshaping the service's lineup for subscribers

PlayStation Plus will see a major roster reshuffle on November 17 2026, adding ten brand‑new games while removing two flagship Rockstar titles ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The date marks the end of the PC cloud streaming app and a significant shift for subscribers, especially those on the Premium tier who will gain access to fresh releases such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Atomfall.

Also read PlayStation Plus Reveals 10 Free Games for November 2026

New Titles Enter PlayStation Plus Premium

Those who already own the Premium subscription will instantly receive a broad slate of new games, including the latest entries from 2025 and rare cult classics like Soul Reaver 2.

With a mix of action, adventure and indie titles, the addition of these games provides a wide variety of genres that appear to be a deliberate attempt to broaden the appeal of the service.

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Rockstar Games Prepare to Leave the Service

On the same day, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 will exit PlayStation Plus, coinciding with the upcoming launch of GTA 6 on November 19 2026.

According to Sony, users who pre‑order the new title will receive a month of GTA+ access, a subscription that includes GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, making the removal of the old games a logical step.

What This Means for Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers will experience a net gain in available titles but must act quickly if they want to play the departing Rockstar games before they vanish from the platform.

For new users, November 2026 could be a compelling time to subscribe, as the influx of recent releases and exclusive additions like Death Stranding 2 promise a robust catalogue.

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Overall, the changes signal Sony's strategy to keep the catalogue fresh while aligning the service with its upcoming releases and subscription incentives.