PlayStation Plus Subscription Service Changes: New Format for Select Regions

Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service is set to undergo major changes, with a new format for select regions. Instead of dumping a handful of games on the same day, they will now be spread out across the month, with specific dates for each region. This change is expected to encourage users to keep coming back to the service, as opposed to browsing on day one and picking and choosing what they like.

It was back in 2010 that Sony first unveiled its PlayStation Plus subscription service , which would allow PlayStation users to pay a monthly or annual fee in order to access a large library of games at no extra cost.

Not only would the service provide day-one releases, but each month would also welcome a brand-new handful of games, ranging from underrated indie titles to AAA releases. However, a recent announcement from Sony reveals that the PlayStation Plus subscription service is set to face major changes, with the plan being to 'explore new ways' to deliver to users across major territories such as the U.K., U.S., and Japan.

The upcoming schedule is as follows: 10th June - 16th June - 23rd June - 30th June - There are both pros and cons to this new scheme, as although players will be able to access Sonic X Shadow Generations sooner than those in other regions, they will have to wait longer for titles such as Blades of Fire and Black Desert. With many PlayStation users relying on PlayStation Plus to help them access games that would otherwise cost upwards of $60, any improvements would be much appreciated, as long as it does not include yet another price hike.

In the meantime, June is shaping up to be another incredible month for the service, with Final Fantasy 16 standing out amongst the rest





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Playstation Plus Subscription Service Changes Format Select Regions Sonic X Shadow Generations Blades Of Fire Black Desert Final Fantasy 16

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