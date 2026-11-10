PlayStation Plus Reveals 10 Free Games for November 2026

Sony confirmed 10 free PlayStation Plus games for November 2026, with eight titles in the Plus and Premium catalogs and two Premium-exclusive releases arriving from November 24.

Sony has officially revealed 10 new free games for PlayStation Plus as part of the November 2026 updates to its subscription catalog, according to a report by Insider Gaming. Several of the titles had been teased and were already known to fans, but the official confirmation now settles which games are arriving and which subscription tiers can play them.

Most of the new additions will become available to download and play starting on November 24. The report notes that some titles may be added on a different date, so subscribers should check the store listing for each game before planning their downloads.

Also read PlayStation Plus Extra Loses GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 in November 2026

How the November 2026 PlayStation Plus Games Are Distributed

Eight of the 10 free titles are being added to both the Plus and Premium Game Catalogs on PlayStation Plus. The remaining two are arriving exclusively for the Premium tier Game Catalog, so they will not be available through the other catalog.

The distribution matters for subscribers choosing between tiers. Under the current listing, PlayStation Plus is priced at $59.99 for the Essential tier, $99.99 for the Extra tier, and $119.99 for the Premium tier, all per year in US dollars. Players who want access to both exclusive releases will need the Premium tier.

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Sony has framed the November lineup as a substantial batch of major hits rather than a handful of smaller additions. The report describes the 10 games as pretty huge titles, which makes the tier breakdown especially relevant for anyone deciding whether to upgrade.

Stakeholder Positions Behind the Official Announcement

Sony is the company that officially confirmed the new free games, while Insider Gaming first reported the detailed breakdown of which titles go to which catalog. The outlet is the source for the timing details, including the possibility that some games will follow a different release date.

Rumors had circulated about the first free game for December on PlayStation Plus. The report, however, stresses that the November additions are far from over, which suggests the current 10-title announcement is not the complete November lineup.

Sony has not been quoted in the available text explaining the reasoning behind the exclusive Premium placement for two titles. Readers should treat the stated distribution as the official structure described in the report rather than a detailed explanation from the company itself.

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What PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Expect Next

Subscribers can expect most of the 10 free games to become downloadable starting November 24, with the remaining titles following on dates that differ from that schedule. The timing for each individual game is the most important detail for players planning around the release window.

Players who already subscribe to the Plus or Premium tier will receive access to eight of the titles through their existing catalog. Those on the Essential tier should review the catalog breakdown carefully, since the two Premium-only games are not part of the wider rollout.

This is a developing story, and the outlet has said it will add more information as it becomes available. Further confirmations on individual release dates and any additional November or December free titles will determine the full picture for PlayStation Plus members.