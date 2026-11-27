PS Plus Premium subscribers can now download a two-hour trial of Star Wars Galactic Racer. Discover how this November benefit compares to other 2026 game trials.

Sony has officially upgraded the November PlayStation Plus Premium benefit, replacing the previously announced two-hour time-limited trial with a full free download of Star Wars: Galactic Racer. This significant change allows Premium tier subscribers to retain the game indefinitely rather than being restricted to a short testing window. The update transforms the monthly benefit into a permanent addition to the subscriber library for the duration of their membership.

The shift from a time-restricted demo to a full game download provides immediate value for fans of the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars: Galactic Racer was released in October 2026 and has quickly established itself as a strong contender in the racing genre. The game was also nominated for an award at The Game Awards 2026, highlighting its critical reception and quality production values.

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Fuse Games, the developer behind the title, created the experience as a spiritual successor to the classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer. The studio was founded by senior developers from Criterion Games, bringing their extensive expertise from the Burnout and Need for Speed series. This background ensures that the new game delivers high-speed action and refined physics that racing enthusiasts have come to expect from the studio.

Previous reports indicated that the trial would offer access to all in-game content for a limited period. The new full download removes the two-hour cap entirely, allowing players to explore every track and vehicle without time pressure. This is particularly beneficial as the game focuses heavily on racing mechanics rather than complex narrative elements or open-world exploration.

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The timing of this upgrade comes during a busy end-of-year period for Sony's subscription service. November has been a robust month for PlayStation Plus, with four new free titles added to the base service lineup. These additions included Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and MotoGP 26, expanding the variety of options for standard subscribers alongside the Premium tier benefits.

Other recent trials available on the platform include titles such as Valor Mortis, 007: First Light, and MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. These trials serve as marketing tools for upcoming or recent full releases, but the upgrade to Star Wars: Galactic Racer offers a more substantial reward. Players can now experience the full scope of the game without the constraints that apply to other time-limited demos.

Screen Rant reviewed the game as an instant genre classic, praising the huge experience delivered by the developers. The publication highlighted the impressive execution of the podracing genre and the unique twists introduced by Fuse Games. This critical acclaim supports the decision to offer the full game rather than just a limited preview to the subscriber base.

Cross-platform play is supported for multiplayer modes, connecting players across different ecosystems. The game is available as both a single-player experience and a multiplayer title. Microsoft also offers the trial on Xbox Series consoles without requiring a specific membership, but the PlayStation Plus benefit now provides even greater value through the full download option.

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Secret Mode serves as the publisher for the title, while Fuse Games handles the development. The game retains the iconic Star Wars DNA while introducing new mechanics that differentiate it from previous entries in the franchise. Fans of racing games can now test the waters and fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Sony continues to expand the value proposition of its premium service through these strategic updates. The November additions highlight this ongoing commitment to providing high-quality content to members. Subscribers should check their library immediately to download the full version of Star Wars: Galactic Racer before the end of the benefit period.