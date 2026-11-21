Sony offers PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers a 4-hour trial of Control Resonant this November, alongside a 20% purchase discount for the acclaimed 2026 action RPG.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new benefit for PlayStation Plus subscribers in November 2026, granting Premium tier members a four-hour trial of Control Resonant. This limited-time offer allows eligible players to access the full campaign of the highly-rated action RPG without a financial commitment beyond the initial subscription. The trial period serves as an extended demo, giving gamers a substantial window to explore the supernatural thriller developed by Remedy Entertainment.

Control Resonant, released on September 24, 2026, has received critical acclaim with a 9/10 score from Screen Rant reviewers. The title is praised for its strong character writing and visually stunning environments, describing a mind-bogglingly beautiful world that sets it apart from previous entries in the genre. The four-hour trial window is sufficient for most players to progress significantly through the main campaign, depending on their playstyle and exploration habits.

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Trial Mechanics and Tier Eligibility

The Control Resonant trial is exclusively available to subscribers holding the Premium tier of the PlayStation Plus service. Members of the Essential or Extra tiers are not currently eligible for this specific benefit and would need to upgrade their membership status to download and play the trial version. This tier-specific restriction ensures that the highest level of service provides additional value beyond the standard monthly free game lineup.

Eligible Premium members can immediately download the trial from the PlayStation Store and begin playing. The four-hour limit applies to cumulative playtime across all sessions. If players enjoy the experience, they can continue their journey by purchasing the full game, which remains accessible after the trial period expires. This structure allows users to fully experience the gameplay mechanics and narrative depth before making a long-term financial decision.

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Purchase Discount and Financial Incentives

For those who decide to buy Control Resonant after using the trial, Remedy Entertainment and Sony are offering a 20% discount on the PlayStation Store. This promotional price reduces the cost of the game to $47.99, down from its standard retail price. The discount offer is valid until November 30, 2026, providing a generous window for trial users to convert their interest into a permanent purchase.

This purchase discount is not exclusive to PlayStation Plus members or Premium tier subscribers; it is available to anyone in the marketplace. However, the combination of the free four-hour trial and the subsequent discount creates a compelling package for new players. It effectively lowers the barrier to entry for an action RPG that has been compared favorably to other major titles of 2026, despite overshadowing releases like Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Gameplay Style and Critical Reception

Control Resonant diverges from the original Control released in 2019 by adopting a fast-paced action RPG structure that emphasizes melee combat. Players control Dylan Faden, the protagonist who utilizes melee weapons and supernatural abilities to defeat enemies in a hack-and-slash style. This shift in gameplay offers a more dynamic and physically engaging experience compared to the slower, tactical approach of its predecessor.

Critics have highlighted the game's visual fidelity and narrative strength as its primary assets. Screen Rant noted that the title delivers a supernatural thriller experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. With an OpenCritic average score of 83/100 and an 87% recommendation rate from critics, Control Resonant stands as one of the best action RPGs of 2026. The M-rated game features blood and gore, strong language, and violence, targeting a mature audience.

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Broader PlayStation Plus November Offerings

Control Resonant is part of a larger bundle of benefits for PlayStation Plus subscribers in November. The service continues to provide high-value free downloads alongside the monthly free games. Subscribers can currently access titles such as Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach as part of their regular membership perks.

The inclusion of a major four-hour trial for a critically acclaimed new release demonstrates Sony's strategy to retain and reward Premium subscribers. By providing access to a game that competes with the biggest blockbusters of the year, the service offers tangible value that justifies the subscription cost. This November promotion marks another instance where Premium members receive exclusive content that complements the broader library available to all subscribers.