PlayStation Plus Premium Gets Three Classic Games - Gitaroo Man, Psi‑Ops, and Onimusha - Free This Summer

Sony adds Gitaroo Man in June, Psi‑Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy in July, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in August to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog, offering Premium members free access to these nostalgic titles and a demo for the upcoming Onimusha sequel.

Sony continues to add value to its PlayStation Plus service, unveiling a trio of classic titles that will be available at no extra cost to Premium subscribers during the coming months.

The first of these, Gitaroo Man, will join the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog in June. This rhythm‑action game, originally released for the PlayStation 2, is celebrated for its vivid visual style and innovative timing‑based mechanics, which set it apart from more mainstream rhythm titles of its era.

By bringing Gitaroo Man to the modern platform, Sony aims to give a new generation of players an opportunity to experience a game that has long been a niche favorite among collectors, while also providing longtime fans with an updated and more accessible version of the title. The second addition arrives in July with the inclusion of Psi‑Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy.

Though less frequently mentioned than its contemporaries, this 2004 third‑person shooter is renowned for its distinctive telekinetic abilities that allow players to manipulate enemies and objects with the power of the mind. Critics at the time praised its blend of tactical combat and narrative depth, and the remake promises to retain those core elements while offering improved performance and compatibility with today's hardware.

For PlayStation Plus members seeking a more cerebral and action‑packed experience, Psi‑Ops provides a compelling alternative to the more overtly flashy releases that dominate the service's rotating lineup. Rounding out the trio is Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, slated for August and available to all tiers of PlayStation Plus, not just Premium. This action‑adventure entry, part of the long‑running Onimusha series, was originally lauded for its atmospheric samurai‑themed storytelling, polished combat system, and high production values.

Its presence in the Classics Catalog serves a dual purpose: it allows fans to revisit a critically acclaimed title before the launch of the forthcoming sequel, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, scheduled for September, and it offers newcomers a chance to understand the series' lore and gameplay fundamentals. In tandem with the classic releases, Sony has also made a free demo of the upcoming Way of the Sword available for download, featuring a progress‑carry system that lets players transfer their demo achievements into the full game upon release, further encouraging engagement across the franchise's evolving narrative.

These additions underscore Sony's strategy of leveraging its extensive back catalogue to maintain subscriber interest between major releases. By rotating a mix of cult favorites and historically significant titles, PlayStation Plus not only fills the gaps left by new‑game launch cycles but also reinforces the platform's identity as a hub for both contemporary and retro gaming experiences.

For members, the promise of regular, no‑cost classic drops adds tangible, ongoing value to the subscription, while for the broader gaming community it highlights the enduring relevance of older, well‑crafted games in today's market





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Playstation Plus Classic Games Gitaroo Man Psi‑Ops Onimusha

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xbox and PlayStation have to prove they’re worth their new price tagsAt SGF 2026, both Xbox and PlayStation will need good showings given the current state of game consoles.

Read more »

PlayStation's wireless fight stick and new gaming monitor arrive in AugustThe new PlayStation monitor and fight stick arrive this summer, but you'll have to wait until later in the year to snag the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers.

Read more »

PlayStation Plus Offers Additional Benefits for Days of Play 2026PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat as the platform is offering a slew of benefits related to the ongoing Days of Play 2026 celebration. The celebration, which kicked off on June 4, will run until June 10 and features over 2000 sales across various PlayStation titles.

Read more »

PlayStation Reveals New Accessories Coming in 2026PlayStation has confirmed a batch of new accessories are coming out in 2026, including a new fight stick, a monitor, and more. The company revealed the release dates of several products it had previously revealed.

Read more »