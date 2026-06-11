PlayStation Plus Offers Destiny 2 Legacy Collection for Extra and Premium Subscribers

PlayStation has added a premium Destiny 2 bundle to its subscription service, allowing Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers to access the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. The bundle includes 50 Exotic rewards, the Prismatic subclass, and content from the base game.

PlayStation has just added a premium Destiny 2 bundle to its subscription service, and it's great news for anyone looking to start playing Bungie's looter-shooter hit or add expansions to their libraries.

The 2026 Days of Play event, which began on May 27, has been all about great offers on PlayStation games and accessories, as well as new PlayStation Plus content, tournaments, and more. As one of the final banger offers of this season, starting June 9, you can now access Destiny 2: Legacy Collection if you're an Extra or Premium/Deluxe subscriber.

Released in 2025, the Legacy Collection includes 50 Exotic rewards, the Prismatic subclass, and the following content: You'll need a copy of the base game, which is available for free, to activate the contents of this bundle. Interestingly, last month, Bungie announced that it would stop active development of Destiny 2 after the June 9 update.

The game will remain playable, just as the original Destiny experience has so far, but the developer will no longer deploy content updates or patches. So, if you grab the Legacy Collection today, you can continue enjoying the experience indefinitely. The bundle doesn't include newer expansions like Edge of Fate and Renegades, nor does it include any content that Bungie has previously removed from the game.

For example, the original campaigns up to the Forsaken expansion have been deleted, so you can only access certain legacy items related to the Forsaken expansion in that pack. If you want to get everything Bungie has released for Destiny 2 so far, I'd recommend going for The Collection bundle. This collection was launched on June 9 as a final tribute to the game's legacy and is currently available at a massive discount across all platforms.

That's $70 worth of content for just $25. I recommend grabbing the deal as soon as you can since it's time-limited, with PlayStation listing it through June 16. If you want to stick to the 'free' route and get the Legacy Collection, you'd still need a PlayStation Plus subscription to access it. One month of PlayStation Plus Extra will cost you $16.99, while one month of Premium/Deluxe costs $19.99.

If you already have a subscription and aren't particularly interested in owning any content or grabbing the latest expansions, definitely go for the Legacy Collection. But I wouldn't recommend getting a Plus subscription just for Destiny 2. The Collection bundle at $25 definitely seems like the better choice here. Besides Destiny 2, PlayStation has also listed three games—Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide—for free through June.

Of course, you'd need to be a PlayStation Plus member for this too





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Playstation Plus Destiny 2 Legacy Collection Exotic Rewards Prismatic Subclass Content From The Base Game

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