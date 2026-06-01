PlayStation Plus Offers Additional Benefits for Days of Play 2026

PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat as the platform is offering a slew of benefits related to the ongoing Days of Play 2026 celebration. The celebration, which kicked off on June 4, will run until June 10 and features over 2000 sales across various PlayStation titles.

PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat as the platform is offering a slew of benefits related to the ongoing Days of Play 2026 celebration.

The celebration, which kicked off on June 4, will run until June 10 and features over 2000 sales across various PlayStation titles. In addition to the sales, PlayStation users will also be able to snag some free avatars from the PlayStation Store, which are themed around the current Days of Play. These avatars, which include designs from games like Cairn, Lumines Arise, and Baby Steps, will be available for free starting on June 4.

The Days of Play celebration is open to all PlayStation users, but PS Plus members will receive additional discounts and exclusive perks. The celebration comes just before the next State of Play broadcast, which will air on Tuesday, June 2, at 5 pm ET and will heavily feature Marvel's Wolverine. The broadcast will also include pre-orders for the game, which are expected to go up afterward.

In related news, PlayStation Lifestyle has reportedly found the codes needed to redeem the free avatars early. The code for the Americas is BD3Q-NNBB-5843, while the code for the UK is AAET-4A2C-LLNP. The PlayStation Store is also offering deep discounts on a number of indie, AAA, third-party, and first-party titles, making it a great time to snag some games at a discount.

This is especially true considering that there are no discounts on actual PS5 consoles, making it a good time to stock up on games to play through until major releases like Marvel's Wolverine and GTA 6 drop later this year. In order to take advantage of these deals, users can subscribe to the PlayStation newsletter, which will provide curated coverage of top discounts, free avatar codes, and clear PS Plus perk breakdowns.

The newsletter will also offer practical guidance to help users spot the offers worth claiming. However, it's worth noting that these free avatars are only available for a limited time and can be added to a PSN collection regardless of whether or not a user is a PS Plus member.

The PlayStation Plus brand was first introduced on June 29, 2010, with an original MSRP of $59.99 for the Essential plan, $99.99 for the Extra plan, and $119.99 for the Premium plan, all of which are paid annually





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Playstation Plus Days Of Play 2026 Free Avatars PS Plus Perks Gaming Deals

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